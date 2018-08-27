US Open Tennis 2018 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings from New York

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Flushing Meadows plays host to the final Grand Slam championship of the 2018 tennis season over the next fortnight, as the finest players in the world jostle for the U.S. Open title.

Rafael Nadal returns as the defending champion in the men's draw, although will face significant competition from a rejuvenated Novak Djokovic and the timeless Roger Federer. Elsewhere, Andy Murray is also primed to make a return to the Grand Slam scene for the first time in over a year.

In the women's side of the draw Sloane Stephens will be out to repeat her heroics from a year earlier, when she sprung a shock to win her first Grand Slam title. The women's draw is wide open in 2018, though, with the year's other major winners—Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber—in the frame, as well as six-time winner Serena Williams.

Read on for the prize money details from New York and a preview of what is poised to be an enthralling two weeks in pursuit of this prestigious title.

Singles Prize Money

Winner: $3,800,000 (£2.96 million)

Runner-Up: $1,850,000 (£1.44 million)

Semifinalist: $925,000 (£720,000)

Quarterfinalist: $475,000 (£370,000)

Round of 16: $266,000 (£207,000)

Round of 32: $156,000 (£121,000)

Round of 64: $93,000 (£72,000)

Round of 128: $54,000 (£42,000)



Tournament Preview

At the start of every season there's a sense the old guard of men's tennis may be replaced by some younger upstarts. But 2018 has seen some familiar faces thrive in the biggest tournaments and yielded unsurprising winners of the three major events—Federer, Nadal, Djokovic.

In truth, it's tough to see the winner coming from outside of that trio again at the U.S Open. Nadal enters the draw as the top seed and the defending champion; he prepared for Flushing Meadows with a win at the Canadian Open recently too.

However, the 17-time Grand Slam winner does have a testing opening match:

For many Djokovic is the man to beat here, as he's rediscovered his form in the second half of the season. The Serbian backed up his win at Wimbledon with victory against Federer in the final of the Cincinnati Masters, showcasing the ruthlessness and relentlessness that have taken him to 13 Grand Slam crowns in the past.

Djokovic's win in Cincinnati was another landmark reached for him in his incredible career:

While it'd be a surprise if anyone other than the trio mentioned were to win the men's competition, it's tough to narrow down the potential winner in the women's draw.

Stephens shocked plenty to win 12 months ago and has had mixed results in the Grand Slam events this year since winning the title. With the quality in the field, she'll have to replicate last year's form to get close to another success.

The draw could see several top players face each other in the later rounds:

Williams' pedigree at Flushing Meadows and on the biggest stages makes her the favourite for many, although she's yet to win one of the big four events following her time away from the sport due to pregnancy. Getting over the line in front of home supporters would undoubtedly be sweet for her.

Halep broke her major duck at the French Open earlier in the year and enters the U.S. Open cemented at the summit of the WTA rankings. Kerber, who won her third major title with victory at Wimbledon in the summer, is another one to watch.