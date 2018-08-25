EPL Results Week 3: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah netted his second goal of the season on Saturday as the Reds beat Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 at Anfield.

Salah scored 32 goals in the competition last term to claim the Golden Boot and has showcased his goalscoring instincts again early in the current campaign, helping Liverpool to a perfect record.

Sergio Aguero is still on three goals after he endured a frustrating day in front of goal in Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Argentina international hit the woodwork once in each half.

Meanwhile, Everton forward Richarlison wasn't able to add to his three goals as he was sent off against Bournemouth in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Saturday Results

Wolves 1-1 Manchester City

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United

Bournemouth 2-2 Everton

Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff City

Southampton 1-2 Leicester City

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

Top Scorers

3 Goals: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Richarlison (Everton)

2 Goals: Callum Wilson (Bournemouth), Theo Walcott (Everton), Pedro (Chelsea), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Marko Arnautovic (West Ham)

Table (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Liverpool: 3, +7, 9

2. Manchester City: 3, +7, 7

3. Bournemouth: 3, +3, 7

4. Chelsea: 2, +4, 6

5. Watford: 2, +4, 6

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 2, +3, 6

7. Leicester City: 3, +2, 6

8. Everton: 3, +1, 5

9. Manchester United: 2, 0, 3

10. Crystal Palace: 2, 0, 3

11. Arsenal: 3, -1, 3

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3, -2, 3

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3, -2, 2

14. Cardiff City: 3, -2, 2

15. Newcastle United: 2, -1, 1

16. Southampton: 3, -2, 1

17. Burnley: 2, -2, 1

18. Huddersfield Town: 3, -8, 1

19. Fulham: 2, -4, 0

20. West Ham United: 3, -7, 0

Salah on Target for Reds

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool's victory over Brighton was by no means vintage, and Salah wasn't at his best in the game, but they did enough to preserve their flawless start to the season and put themselves top of the table on Saturday night.

Salah's goal was a piece of class too. He was played into the right channel and caressed a pinpoint shot into the corner. These figures from Sky Sports Statto sum up just how potent he has been at Anfield lately:

Sadio Mane, who has three goals already this term for the Reds, was kept quiet by Brighton in the main, while the third member of Liverpool's attacking trident, Roberto Firmino, is still waiting for his first goal of 2018-19.

Away from Anfield, it was a disappointing day for the Premier League's other three-goal men, as Aguero and Richarlison were frustrated for different reasons.

Aguero should've put City ahead against Wolves in the first period, but his low shot from inside the area rattled the post. The striker was then agonisingly close to winning the game in second-half stoppage time when his wonderful free-kick struck the bar.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Richarlison's brilliant start to the season was abruptly halted when he was sent off for a headbutt on Adam Smith at the Vitality Stadium.

The Fantasy Premier League account summed up the two South American stars' outings:

Everton eventually drew 2-2 with Bournemouth after the red card, with Smith sent off himself.

The opening goal came from Theo Walcott, who grabbed his second of the campaign at the end of a brilliant breakaway. He posted the following on Twitter after the game:

Marko Arnautovic continued his excellent form as a central striker for West Ham on Saturday too, arrowing a shot past Petr Cech to give his team the lead at Arsenal.

However, Manuel Pellegrini's side were unable to take advantage of the Austrian's opener, as Arsenal came from behind to win 3-1 and leave West Ham pointless in 2018-19.