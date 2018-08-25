La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 2 Matches

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Barcelona battled to a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday to secure their second victory of the new season.

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game in a tough test for the defending champions. Real Valladolid thought they had equalised in stoppage time only to see the goal ruled out by VAR.

Earlier on Saturday Atletico Madrid picked up their first La Liga win of the new campaign. Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Saturday's Results

Alaves 0-0 Real Betis

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Real Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona

Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona: 2, +4, 6

2. Real Sociedad: 2, +1, 4

3. Atletico Madrid: 2, +1, 4

4. Sevilla: 1, +3, 3

5. Levante: 1, +3, 3

6. Real Madrid: 1, +2, 3

7. Athletic Bilbao: 1, +1, 3

8. Huesca: 1, +1, 3

9. Getafe: 2, 0, 3

10. Celta Vigo: 1, 0, 1

11. Espanyol: 1, 0, 1

12. Valencia: 1, 0, 1

13. Girona: 1, 0, 1

14. Leganes: 2, -1, 1

15. Rayo Valladolid: 2, -1, 1

16. Alaves: 2, -3, 1

17. Real Betis: 2, -3, 1

18. Villarreal: 1, -1, 0

19. Eibar: 2, -3, 0

20. Rayo Vallecano: 2, -4, 0

Champions Barcelona faced a tough test at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla. Real Valladolid were in confident mood, and the pitch was a concern, as noted by football journalist Jason Pettigrove:

The hosts still had plenty of defending to do in the first 45 minutes. Dembele was a real threat down the left, and goalkeeper Jordi Masip made good saves from Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona continued to dominate in the second half, but there was no doubt their usual passing game was hindered by the poor pitch.

The visitors finally made the breakthrough just before the hour mark. Sergi Roberto managed to head a deep Suarez cross back to Dembele to rifle home.

Real Valladolid came back at the champions who endured an uncomfortable final half hour. Suarez thought he had made the game safe but saw an effort ruled out for offside.

The hosts did manage to find the back of the net in stoppage time as Keko headed home. However, it was chalked off by VAR much to the home fans' disapproval.

It was a let off for Barcelona who claimed all three points despite being below their best and in difficult conditions.

Atletico Madrid's 2018 FIFA World Cup winners Griezmann, Thomas Lemar and Lucas Hernandez showed off the trophy ahead of kick-off:

However, the hosts put in a subdued showing and had few clear-cut chances. Lemar forced goalkeeper Alberto Garcia into a decent stop with a shot from the edge of the box. Diego Costa had a penalty appeal turned down by VAR after hitting the ball against Oscar Trejo's arm.

It was left to Griezmann to provide the breakthrough on 63 minutes. The French forward reacted quickest to convert a Stefan Savic knockdown from close range.

Opta showed how prolific he has been this year:

Rayo Vallecano responded well and Atletico needed goalkeeper Jan Oblak to be at his best to preserve the victory.



The Slovenian saved well from Adrian Embarba, Sergio Moreno and Jose Pozo in the closing stages, as Diego Simeone's side ground out a first La Liga win of the season.



Real Betis continued their slow start to the season with a 0-0 draw at Alaves. Quique Setien's side were La Liga's entertainers last season as they finished in sixth place, but they were comfortably beaten by Levante in their opening game and are yet to open their account.

The visitors did have plenty of possession throughout the match, as noted by Opta:

Betis saw Fabian Ruiz leave for Napoli over the summer and lacked drive and energy in midfield. Football journalist David Cartlidge explained what was lacking:

Despite Betis's dominance the best chance of the chance fell to the hosts in stoppage time. Patrick Twumasi was given the perfect chance to claim all three points but put his shot too close to goalkeeper Pau Lopez.