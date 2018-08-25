EPL Table: Saturday's Week 3 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal secured their first Premier League win under new manager Unai Emery on Saturday, as they beat West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool moved to the top of the table after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0. Mohamed Salah was on target for the Reds who made it three wins from their first three games.

Champions Manchester City endured a frustrating day, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a determined Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

Leicester City were the only other winners in the Premier League on Saturday. The Foxes saw off Southampton 2-1 thanks to a late Harry Maguire strike.

Saturday's Results

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Manchester City

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United

Bournemouth 2-2 Everton

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Cardiff City

Southampton 1-2 Leicester City

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Updated Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Liverpool: 3, +7, 9

2. Manchester City: 3, +7, 7

3. Bournemouth: 3, +3, 7

4. Chelsea: 2, +4, 6

5. Watford: 2, +4, 6

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 2, +3, 6

7. Leicester City: 3, +2, 6

8. Everton: 3, +1, 5

9. Manchester United: 2, 0, 3

10. Crystal Palace: 2, 0, 3

11. Arsenal: 3, -1, 3

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3, -2, 3

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3, -2, 2

14. Cardiff City: 3, -2, 2

15. Newcastle United: 2, -1, 1

16. Southampton: 3, -2, 1

17. Burnley: 2, -2, 1

18. Huddersfield Town: 3, -8, 1

19. Fulham: 2, -4, 0

20. West Ham United: 3, -7, 0

Visit the Premier League website to see the standings in full.

Saturday Recap

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City dropped points for the first time this season in an entertaining game against Wolves at Molineux.

The champions looked shaky defensively thoughout the match with captain Vincent Kompany enduring a tough afternoon alongside Aymeric Laporte.

Wolves thought they had gone ahead when Raul Jimenez smartly converted a counter-attack at the far post only to see it ruled out for offside.

The visitors also had chances with Raheem Sterling's half-volley tipped onto the crossbar brilliantly by goalkeeper Rui Patricio. Sergio Aguero also went close with a low shot which struck the post.

Wolves were better after half-time and capitalised on some more poor defending to take the lead. Joao Moutinho swung in a cross, and Matt Doherty just got a touch before a diving Willy Boly forced it over the line with his arm.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone felt it was unintentional:

The hosts' lead lasted just 12 minutes, as City equalised through Laporte's first goal for the club. Ilkay Gundogan sent in a free-kick, and the defender headed powerfully past Patricio.

Both teams had chances to win it in the closing stages. Diogo Jota fired a shot just over the bar, while Aguero was denied by the woodwork again with a free-kick which had beaten the goalkeeper.

It was a brave performance from Wolves who showed great energy, desire and belief against the champions. They may have had a slice of luck with their goal, but they caused Pep Guardiola's side problems on the counter and deserved a point.

Arsenal were forced to come from behind to beat West Ham at the Emirates. They also had to make do without Mesut Ozil who was left out of the squad.

Emery explained why the German was missing, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

West Ham went ahead through Marko Arnautovic. The Austrian drilled a low shot past Petr Cech after 25 minutes.

Arsenal responded well and were level five minutes later. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski could only palm Hector Bellerin's cross to Nacho Monreal to tap home.

Both sides looked fragile defensively, and there were more chance before half-time. Michail Antonio wasted a good opportunity for the hosts, while Cech saved well from Robert Snodgrass.

Sports reporter Nick Godwin offered his view:

Emery changed things in the second half by bringing on Alexandre Lacazette for Alex Iwobi. However, Arsenal needed a slice of fortune to go ahead as Issa Diop scored an own goal.

The summer signing from Toulouse turned a cross from Lacazette intended for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into his own net.

Substitute Danny Welbeck made the game safe in stoppage time after a ball in from Bellerin to give Arsenal their first points of the season. However, it was a far from accomplished performance and Emery still has plenty of work to do.