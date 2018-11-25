Gus Edwards, Javorius Allen, More Fantasy Outlook After Alex Collins' Injury

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Gus Edwards is set for another busy day in the Baltimore Ravens backfield with Alex Collins reportedly set to miss Sunday's Week 12 clash with the Oakland Raiders because of a foot injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update on Collins' status.

Collins came out of nowhere in 2017 to become the Ravens' No. 1 back. His 4.6 yards per carry ranked ninth among all qualified players, and he had more runs of at least 20 yards (six) than Alvin Kamara (five) last season.

This season has been a different story for the Ravens, especially Collins. The 24-year-old has been a fantasy disappointment with 516 yards and three fumbles on 129 touches, though he's still maintained value with eight touchdowns.

Edwards enjoyed a breakout performance last week against the Cincinnati Bengals with 17 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. He was the biggest beneficiary of the revamped Lamar Jackson-led attack and his stock receives a boost for Week 12 based on the Collins news.

It's no guarantee he'll maintain starter-level value for the rest of 2018, but he should be in all lineups regardless of format against the Raiders given what should be a heavy workload.

Another candidate to receive carries is Ty Montgomery, who was acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 30.

A hybrid running back and wide receiver, Montgomery could be an upgrade for the Ravens' backfield. The 25-year-old is averaging 6.8 yards every time he touches the ball this season.

Considering the Packers are a team that doesn't run the ball—their 201 carries at the time Montgomery got traded were the sixth-fewest in the NFL—and the Ravens haven't fully abandoned the run—they are ninth in the league with 284 carries, despite averaging only 110.1 yards per game—Montgomery should get more carries with his new team.

Montgomery only owned in nine percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, so snatch him up while you can.

Javorius Allen's primary value this season has come as a receiver with 35 catches, compared to 40 rushing attempts in nine games.



Allen's running is limited by his lack of speed, which prevents him from blowing by defenders and has kept his yards per carry average under four in each of his first three seasons.

The Ravens tried to boost their receiving corps with the additions of Michael Crabtree and John Brown to replace Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin.

Allen has been a key player in the passing game, ranking fourth on the Ravens with 43 targets.

Montgomery's presence, though, will likely result in a reduction in playing time for Allen, negating his fantasy value.

Jackson is another intriguing option for fantasy owners with Collins out of action. The Ravens didn't use their rookie quarterback under center very often until he made his first career start in Week 11 against the Bengals.

Baltimore's made a concerted effort to use Jackson's playmaking skills when he got on the field. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner ran for 117 yards on 27 carries and threw for 150 yards against the Bengals.

He's set to start for the second straight week while Flacco recovers from a hip injury.

Jackson is the best playmaker for the Ravens to use in running packages and he has another opportunity to shine against a Raiders run defense that ranks 31st in yards allowed per game.

Considering Jackson is only owned in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues, there's no harm at this point as a spot starter for teams lacking at the quarterback position.