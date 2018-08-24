Julius Thomas Retires, Will Pursue Doctorate in Psychology, Study Brain Trauma

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Free-agent tight end Julius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL in an article for the Players' Tribune on Friday.

Thomas wrote that he will go back to school in order to pursue his doctorate in psychology and study "the effects of contact sports on brain trauma and neurobehavioral performance."

Additionally, Thomas said he wants to "help people heal from their emotional and mental pain" after studying and becoming well-trained in therapy.

The 30-year-old noted that he is ready to step away from having the sport of football define who he is as a person:

"I'm ready to admit that I'm OK with giving up the identity of 'Julius the football player.' I'm OK with not being recognized as an NFL athlete—because I'm more than that. I have stepped out of my identity before, and I will continue to do it again and again throughout life. I believe helping others is what I'm supposed to be doing at this point in my life. Hopefully I can help by encouraging more of my peers to connect with who they are outside of the game. If ultimately that's what I'm remembered for, I'd be very thankful."

Thomas spent last season with the Miami Dolphins after previous stints with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2017, Thomas registered 41 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. Miami released him in March.

Thomas was named a Pro Bowler in both 2013 and 2014 with the Broncos. He caught 12 touchdowns in each of those seasons and set career highs in 2013 with 65 grabs for 788 yards.

After spending the first four seasons of his career in Denver, Thomas signed a five-year, $46 million deal with Jacksonville in 2015, but he struggled in his new surroundings and was traded to the Dolphins after just two seasons.

Thomas retires from the NFL with 226 receptions for 2,406 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career.