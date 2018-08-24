A.Q. Shipley Signs 1-Year Contract with Cardinals After Tearing ACL

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley received a new contract from the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

The Cardinals announced Shipley signed a one-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2019 season.

Shipley's deal comes after he tore his ACL during an Aug. 4 practice that will keep him out for the 2018 campaign.

Shipley tweeted about his contract extension and expressed gratitude toward the Cardinals organization for their commitment to him:

Originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009, Shipley was on their practice squad for a season. He spent two years with the Philadelphia Eagles on their practice squad before making it into real games in 2012 with the Indianapolis Colts.

After joining the Cardinals in 2015, Shipley has become an integral part of the offensive line. The 32-year-old center started all 32 games over the past two seasons.