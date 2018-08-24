La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 2 Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Nabil El Zhar scored twice for Leganes on Friday night, as they came from 2-0 down to rescue a point at home to Real Sociedad.

Earlier in the day Getafe had picked up their first win of the new La Liga campaign. Goals from Angel Rodriguez and Jorge Molina gave Jose Bordalas's side victory over Eibar.

Friday's Results

Getafe 2-0 Eibar

Leganes 2-2 Real Sociedad

Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Real Sociedad: 2, +1, 4

2. Sevilla: 1, +3, 3

3. Barcelona: 1, +3, 3

4. Levante: 1, +3, 3

5. Real Madrid: 1, +2, 3

6. Athletic Bilbao: 1, +1, 3

7. Huesca: 1, +1, 3

8. Getafe: 2, 0, 3

9. Atletico Madrid: 1, 0, 1

10. Celta Vigo: 1, 0, 1

11. Espanyol: 1, 0, 1

12. Valencia: 1, 0, 1

13. Girona: 1, 0, 1

14. Rayo Valladolid: 1, 0, 1

15. Leganes: 2, -1, 1

16. Villarreal: 1, -1, 0

17. Eibar: 2, -3, 0

18. Rayo Vallecano: 1, -3, 0

19. Alaves: 1, -3, 0

20. Real Betis: 1, -3, 0

Getafe defender Djene Dakonam made his presence felt right from the start. The 26-year-old picked up the first booking of the game after just 19 seconds, per Opta:

Bordalas had made changes to his starting lineup after seeing his team beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in their La Liga opener at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

He brought in Angel and Jaime Mata in attack, and his decision was vindicated in the first half as the two players combined for the opening goal after 18 minutes.

Mata found Angel and he fired a super shot past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic from just outside the penalty area.

Eibar had few sights of goal throughout the match, and their best opportunity came just after half-time. Sergi Enrich managed to get his head on Joan Jordan's cross but could not find the target.

Getafe secured the points with just a minute of normal time remaining, as Molina tapped home their second of the night to leave Eibar still searching for their first points of the new season.

Football writer Simon Harrison offered his view of Eibar:

Eibar welcome Real Sociedad to the Ipurua Municipal Stadium next, after the Basque side saw off Leganes on Friday.

A lot of the pre-match focus had been on the return of Leganes mascot Super Pepino, and he duly put in an appearance:

Yet his presence failed to inspire Leganes initially, as they shipped two goals in the first half. David Zurutuza was handed a place in the starting line-up after impressing against Villarreal, and he opened the scoring by converting a low cross after 11 minutes.

It got even worse for the hosts six minutes later, as Asier Illarramendi smashed home a superb volley to double Real Sociedad's lead.

Leganes came close to pulling one back before the break, as Dimitris Siovas headed Daniel Ojeda's cross against the woodwork with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli beaten.

The hosts did manage to get back into the game after the break. El Zhar halved the deficit nine minutes into the second half with a fine strike from range. They were also denied an equaliser when Hector Moreno hooked a goalbound header off the line.

However, Leganes were not to be denied and grabbed a deserved second goal on 88 minutes, as El Zhar earned his side their first point of the new campaign.