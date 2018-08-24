Arian Foster Campaigning for Beto O'Rourke After Viral Anthem Protest Video

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After he stood up for the right to peacefully protest, Texas senate candidate Beto O'Rourke is receiving support from professional athletes.

O'Rourke recently went viral explaining why he feels as though NFL players kneeling during the national anthem is not disrespectful:

That stance led to former Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster going all-out in support of Team O'Rourke:

While Foster is best known for the seven years he spent with the Houston Texans, he made national headlines during his lone season with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 when he was one of several players on the team to follow former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's lead and kneel during the anthem.

He would go on to explain why he exercised his right to protest:

He continued on social media:

Two years later, the anthem controversy is as hot a topic as ever.

United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized players for kneeling during the anthem. Earlier this year, the NFL implemented a new policy that stated all team and league personnel "shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem" moving forward, with those who do not wish to do so being allowed to remain in the locker room.

However, the league and the players association agreed to freeze the policy earlier this summer following backlash to the Dolphins' proposed punishment for any of their players who engaged in on-field protesting.

Foster is not the only athlete to show support for O'Rourke. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James called the video a "must-watch," while Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner believes O'Rourke's video should help unify, not divide, the country.

Other sports figures, such as Tony Dungy, Steve Kerr and Abby Wambach, also weighed in.

O'Rourke, an El Paso Democrat, is challenging incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz in November.