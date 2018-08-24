Dalvin Cook Expected to Make Return from Knee Injury vs. Seahawks

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to make his 2018 preseason debut Friday night against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cook has been out of action since tearing his ACL against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 1, 2017.

A second-round pick last year, Cook was off to a strong start to his NFL career. Not only did he run for 127 yards in his debut, but he also averaged 88.5 rushing yards on 4.8 yards per carry in four games. He also averaged 22.5 receiving yards per game.

It made him an early candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year; however, his campaign came to an abrupt end in Week 4.

Cook has since been working his way back. In fact, he recently made it clear, per Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official website, that he is ready to return to the field: "I'm ready to go. Ball is ball, and when that ball rolls out, I'm going to go 100 percent. I'm going to fly around. I'm going to do me. Like I said before, my knee is ready to go. I'm ready to play, and it's just football now."

Last month, Cook revealed to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that he "never thought [he'd] get to this point this quick." At that time, he had taken the field during training camp without a knee brace, which was a big step in the recovery process.

It's not clear how many snaps Cook will see in his first live action, but don't expect many.

With Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon teaming up to fill in for Cook last year, Minnesota made it to the NFC Championship Game. With Cook back and Kirk Cousins now under center in place of Case Keenum, the Vikings have high hopes for this season.

Minnesota opens the season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.