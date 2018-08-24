Juventus Transfer News: Mario Mandzukic Reportedly Rejected Manchester United

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Mario Mandzukic reportedly turned down Manchester United this summer after being convinced to stay at Juventus by manager Massimiliano Allegri.

According to Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano, Allegri made clear to the Croatian he would retain a key role in the side for the season, even after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's said United would have offered him a lucrative deal worth more than €5 million (£4.5 million) annually, a significant pay increase on his current yearly salary of €3.5 million (£3.2 million).

Mandzukic has spent three seasons with Juve, scoring 34 goals in the process. While his record is not prolific, it's worth remembering he has spent much of his time in Turin utilised on the left rather than through the middle.

His adaptability to play there means he will continue to feature even after Ronaldo's arrival, and he's a hardworking player who brings a lot to the table other than goals, as OptaPaolo demonstrated:

Football analyst Dave O'Brien and writer Liam Canning were hopeful he'd sign for United in the summer:

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho likes players who deliver on big occasions, and it's fair to say Mandzukic fits that bill.

The 32-year-old scored three goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup for Croatia this summer, including one in the 4-2 loss in the final—although that was a gift from France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

He has also scored in the 2013 and 2017 UEFA Champions League finals for Bayern Munich and Juventus, respectively, with the latter a memorable wonder goal against Real Madrid.

The forward's physicality, work rate and ability to thrive under pressure would have made him a useful addition at Old Trafford, but those attributes equally make him a valuable asset to Juventus, even if he isn't getting any younger.

He'll no doubt be outscored by the likes of Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in Turin this season, but along the way, Mandzukic will show why Allegri intervened to keep him at the club this summer.