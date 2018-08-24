Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Two teams hoping to make this year's postseason field will square off in Phoenix on Friday when the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-56) host the Seattle Mariners (72-56) as solid home favorites at sportsbooks.

Despite having one more win, the Mariners find themselves 5.5 games behind the World Series champion Houston Astros in the American League West, while the Diamondbacks lead the National League West by 1.5 games over the Colorado Rockies thanks in part to a three-game winning streak.

MLB betting line: The Diamondbacks opened as -157 favorites (wager $157 to win $100); the total is at 8.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.0-2.4, Diamondbacks (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Mariners can pay on the MLB lines

Seattle simply cannot afford to lose any series the rest of the regular season in order to make the playoffs as one of the two AL Wild Card teams.

The Mariners trail the Oakland Athletics by 4.5 games for the second and final wild-card berth, and they will send 28-year-old Nicaraguan Erasmo Ramirez (0-2, 5.49 ERA) to the hill in hopes of winning the series opener.

While his numbers do not look good overall on paper, Ramirez has pitched well in his last two starts and allowed just one run and seven hits in 10 innings, with Seattle winning both games against the Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

Arizona will have a definitive edge in the pitching matchup with Zack Godley (13-6, 4.44 ERA) toeing the rubber at home. The 28-year-old has performed much better at Chase Field than he has on the road, going 6-2 there with a 3.33 ERA.

In the previous three seasons, Godley was a better pitcher away from home, so he seems to have turned things around.

He has been outstanding in his last two home starts too, giving up a total of two runs and seven hits in 14.1 innings versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers. Both resulted in team wins, although he walked away with one no-decision.

Smart betting pick

The Diamondbacks have gone 8-5 in their last 13 interleague games, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, after winning their last three against AL West opponents.

Meanwhile, the Mariners have struggled in interleague play this season, losing nine of their past 12 versus NL foes. That is a clear advantage for Arizona in this spot.

MLB betting trends

Seattle is 2-4 in its last six games.

Seattle is 1-5 in its last six games when playing Arizona.

Arizona is 4-1 in its last five games at home.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.