Real Madrid Transfer News: Alvaro Morata Return Rumoured, Player 'Happy' to Move

Alvaro Morata is said to be "happy" to rejoin Real Madrid just a year after leaving for Chelsea, with Los Blancos reportedly prepared to turn to their former forward in a bid to reinforce their attack late in the summer window.

Sport Witness cited a report from Spanish journalist Alfredo Duro, who said Morata would agree to the switch, although the player's not among Real's list of top attacking targets.

It's also highly doubtful Chelsea would agree to sell last summer's record signing after they already loaned Michy Batshuayi to Valencia, which would leave Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham as their only striking options.

The 25-year-old encountered injury troubles during his debut term at Stamford Bridge and ended his maiden Premier League campaign with only 11 goals in 31 games.

That disappointment meant a previously quiet summer for the player in terms of exit prospects, although Morata recently came out to extinguish what speculation there has been in recent months, per Goal:

It's understandable that stance might change for the three-times-running UEFA Champions League winners and Morata's boyhood club, with whom he's already had two separate stints.

The former Real, Atletico Madrid and Getafe academy player was re-signed to Real via a buyback clause following two seasons with Juventus between 2014 and 2016.

Morata has shown promise throughout his career, but it was during his single season back at Real in 2016-17 that he managed to score 20 goals—15 in the league—his career-best tally in a single campaign.

Maurizio Sarri has spoken of the player as a valued member of his squad:

It's worth questioning the rumours of Real's interest, however, when considering Los Blancos manager Julen Lopetegui omitted the forward from his 2018 FIFA World Cup squad for the flight to Russia this summer.

It's unlikely his opinion of the player has altered drastically in the months since, while Morata has teased bigger scoring accomplishments with Chelsea in 2018-19:

Karim Benzema, 30, remains the go-to frontman under Lopetegui, but the truth remains he'll one day need replacing at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and that's not to mention the need to improve after Ronaldo's move to Juventus.

Real know the player despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge, but the obstacles standing in the way of a move there this late in the summer see it unlikely to take off.