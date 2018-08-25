Newcastle vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea travel to Newcastle United on Sunday seeking their third Premier League win in succession, while the Magpies are still yet to get their first victory of the new campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur already triumphed at St. James' Park on the opening day of the season, and Chelsea can keep their share of the table summit if they can mimic that feat in the northeast.

The Blues have won their last six games at home against the Magpies but lost 3-0 in their most recent trip to St. James' in May, where an Ayoze Perez brace helped lift Newcastle to a 3-0 thumping of the west London visitors.

It was Sarri who replaced Newcastle chief Rafa Benitez at the Napoli helm in 2015, giving the latter some cause to prove a point when the two tactical minds collide on Sunday.

Read on for a preview of Sunday's Premier League encounter at St. James' complete with the latest match odds and live-stream information.

Date: Sunday, August 26

Time: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Match Odds

Newcastle: 7-2

Draw: 5-2

Chelsea: 4-5

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com.

Preview

There are still sectors of Chelsea's setup still taking shape under their new manager, but the evidence thus far and especially after Saturday's 3-2 win over Arsena is that "Sarriball" is having a winning effect at Stamford Bridge.

That narrow win over the Gunners showcased some of the blueprint's strength and weaknesses—chances aplenty and positive possession alongside dire defence being some—but the connotations of his input are positive. Tifo Football helped explain Sarri's approach in greater detail:

One might not compare Benitez in the same way, a manager who's more prone to shutting up shop than his Napoli successor but has his own knack for taking down his managerial peers.

Benitez does not have the same financial backing at St. James' Park compared to those managers in loftier settings, but Newcastle have in the past shown Premier League heavyweights Chelsea they can pack a punch:

Chelsea impressed in their league-opening 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town—in their second Premier League season—and proved a point in beating Arsenal at home, but Newcastle away will be a baptism of sorts for Sarri.

Similarly, Benitez's faces a personal struggle in beating the man who eventually took his position in Naples, and his record in the northeast could do with some fine-tuning, per Goal:

It wasn't long ago Benitez was himself competing for titles, but OddsShark showed it's now Sarri who's much closer to adding to his silverware collection:

The Blues have a long way to go before their title credentials can be proved, but emerging victorious at St. James' Park, something they couldn't do last season, is a necessary first step to proving they're ready.