Premier League Week 3 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Manchester United are under pressure to come back from their first Premier League defeat of the season and beat Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Monday evening in what promises to be the highlight fixture of Week 3.

The Red Devils suffered a shock 3-2 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday and have already lost ground in the title race, which sees six sides yet to drop a point thus far and tied for a share of the lead on six points.

Manchester City sit chief among those on goal difference, and they'll travel to promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's early kick-off hoping to stretch their lead at the top of the standings.

Second-place Liverpool are yet to concede a goal thus far and host Brighton on Saturday, the same day Arsenal host West Ham United as one of the four teams still yet to claim a point. Chelsea also sit level on points with City and Liverpool, and they'll make the trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Read on for a preview of the Week 3 schedule, complete with discussion of the key fixtures and picks for which teams will come out on top.

Week 3 Fixtures

Saturday, August 25

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City , 12:30 p.m. BST /7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

, 12:30 p.m. /7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), (U.S.) Arsenal vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET , NBCSN (U.S.)

vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Everton, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET , NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Huddersfield Town vs. Cardiff City , 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Chelsea), NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Southampton vs. Leicester City , 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion , 5:30 p.m. BST /12:30 p.m. ET , BT Sport (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, August 26

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 1:30 p.m. BST /8:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Fulham vs. Burnley , 1:30 p.m. BST /8:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, 4 p.m. BST /11 a.m. ET , Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Monday, August 27

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET , Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Preview

Mauricio Pochettino has done a fine job of leading Tottenham into the Premier League stratosphere long promised to them, but his teams have nonetheless struggled in their trips to Old Trafford in recent years.

Already Spurs have taken an edge in this league campaign as one of six teams yet to drop a point. The Manchester Evening News profiled them as a the last north London club to beat United on their own soil, although that was in January 2014, five months prior to Pochettino's arrival:

Since the Argentinian took over, Tottenham have lost all four of their league visits to the Theatre of Dreams—in that time, they've conceded six goals and scored none, losing 1-0 on the last three visits.

And yet, as they have in prior meetings, Tottenham look to be the team in better form, per statistician Simon Gleave:

The overriding contrasts between United and Tottenham leading up to Monday's clash are obvious. Spurs appear to be in harmony after riding out a transfer window with no signings (of their own decision), while United's camp seems more chaotic despite the club spending on at least some new faces.

Harry Kane already has his August scoring monkey off his back this year, and Pochettino is the man posing less pressure after United's fall at Brighton, suggesting a first Spurs win here since 2014 is on the cards.

Manchester City are hoping to win in much newer territory and travel to the Molineux after star midfielder Bernardo Silva posted evidence Pep Guardiola's side are expecting a rough encounter against their promoted foes:

The Citizens unloaded six goals upon Huddersfield Town last time out, and after 10-man Leicester City got the best of Wolves on Saturday, Nuno Espirito Santo will have a hard time stopping the rut against Guardiola.

But set to keep pace with City is Liverpool, who will prove far more testing opposition for Brighton than United did, particularly considering the game takes place at Anfield.

Aside from the cohesion the Reds are currently enjoying and the fluidity Jurgen Klopp has among his squad, there's also a much more relaxed atmosphere around the Merseyside outfit, via Goal:

Romelu Lukaku was isolated to ineffectiveness by the Seagulls, but the speed of Liverpool's forward line will prove more rigorous than merely throwing men behind the ball will allow.

Expect Klopp's side to open up their stride after being frustrated to a hard-fought 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday, with Brighton liable to showcase more of the form that saw them open the season with a 2-0 loss at Watford.