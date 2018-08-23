Simms & Lefkoe: Baker's Photo Shoot, Gruden's Secret Weapon, Hard Knocks Review

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 23, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's the Thursday edition of the Simms & Lefkoe Podcast!

On the latest episode, the guys discuss Dez Bryant's comments on Simms' Instagram video, Baker Mayfield's shirtless photo shoot, Jon Gruden's secret weapon and much more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.


To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Adams Has Overcome More Than Brutal Hit

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Adams Has Overcome More Than Brutal Hit

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Fantasy Football Big Board 📝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Latest Fantasy Football Big Board 📝

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Preseason Question Facing Each Team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Preseason Question Facing Each Team

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Frederick Announces That He Has Guillain-Barre Syndrome

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Frederick Announces That He Has Guillain-Barre Syndrome

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report