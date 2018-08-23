Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The National League East-leading Atlanta Braves (71-55) will look to extend their winning streak to four games and continue building their lead atop the division on Thursday when they visit the Miami Marlins (51-77) as solid road favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Braves are coming off a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road to rebound after losing four straight to the Colorado Rockies at home.

MLB betting line: The Braves opened as -172 favorites (wager $172 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.0-4.2, Braves (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Braves can pay on the MLB lines

Atlanta has dominated Miami this season, going 12-3 in the first 15 meetings, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. That includes a current six-game series winning streak after sweeping the Marlins in a four-game set at home a little more than a week ago.

Lefty Sean Newcomb (10-6, 3.73 ERA) did not toe the rubber in that most recent matchup for the Braves, but he did perform well and got some help at Miami on July 23, allowing just one run and four hits in six innings of a 12-1 victory.

In fact, the 25-year-old is a perfect 3-0 versus the Marlins this season with a sparkling 1.00 ERA.

Why the Marlins can pay on the MLB lines

Miami hopes to see the Newcomb from his last start on Friday when he surrendered seven runs and nine hits to Colorado in 5.1 innings of an 11-5 defeat.

While the Marlins have struggled against him previously this year, they have won three of their past four games overall, beating the Washington Nationals twice and the New York Yankees once during that stretch.

Rookie Elieser Hernandez (2-6, 5.08 ERA) will get the call here for Miami in a tough spot, but he has pitched well versus Atlanta in 2018.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan has given up only one run to the Braves in eight innings of relief.

Smart betting pick

The pitching matchup obviously favors Atlanta but so does the team's home-road splits. The Braves own one of the league's best records away from home at 37-27, and they backed it up again in sweeping the Pirates.

Atlanta has won five of its last six on the road too and will make it six of seven with another big victory in this series opener.

MLB betting trends

Atlanta is 17-8 in its last 25 games.

Atlanta is 5-1 in its last six games on the road.

Miami is 2-5 in its last seven games at home.

