FedEx Cup Points 2018: Explaining Distribution and Standings

While some golf fans are still hung up on Tiger Woods' chase for the PGA Championship, the golf world has put the final major of the season firmly in the past.

The Northern Trust, which begins Thursday, marks the start of the four-week FedEx Cup playoffs.

The opening tournament of the FedEx Cup features a field of 125 golfers, which will be dwindled down to the top 100 points leaders for the Dell Technologies Championship.

Seventy golfers advance to the penultimate leg of the competition, the BMW Championship, and the top 30 players on points are eligible for the Tour Championship.

Dustin Johnson leads the FedEx Cup standings, while defending champion Justin Thomas is less than 100 points behind in second.

Below is a closer look at which golfers are in the best position to capture the crown and how the FedEx Cup points system works.

Standings

1. Dustin Johnson (2,717 points)

2. Justin Thomas (2,634)

3. Brooks Koepka (2,012)

4. Justin Rose (1,991)

5. Bubba Watson (1,879)

6. Jason Day (1,771)

7. Webb Simpson (1,710)

8. Francesco Molinari (1,682)

9. Bryson DeChambeau (1,617)

10. Patrick Reed (1,555)

11. Phil Mickelson (1,546)

12. Tony Finau (1,509)

13. Jon Rahm (1,430)

14. Patrick Cantlay (1,388)

15. Patton Kizzire (1,386)

Full standings can be found on PGATour.com.

Points Distribution

Each of the participants in the FedEx Cup begins the competition by keeping the number of points they earned throughout the PGA Tour regular season.

The point totals continue to accumulate for the first three tournaments of the postseason before they are reset ahead of the Tour Championship in an attempt to make each of the remaining 30 golfers eligible to win the title.

The champion of each of the first three FedEx Cup events receives 2,000 points, while second place collects 1,200 points.

As you go further down the leaderboard, the allotted point totals diminish, with 85th place receiving six points, which is the fewest awarded at a single event, per PGATour.com.

The 2,000-point reward for a winning The Northern Trust, Dell Technologies Championship and BMW Championship could alter the course of the playoffs, especially if a higher-ranked player comes away with a victory.

While winning is obviously the main goal, the other goal for the golfers in the field is to rack up as many points as possible ahead of the Tour Championship.

When the event at East Lake Country Club rolls around, the point totals are re-seeded, with the No. 1 player assigned 2,000 points, the No. 2 player holding 1,800 points and so on.

The 30th-placed player in the FedEx Cup receives a new total of 115 points ahead of the Tour Championship, which is done in order to give each of the 30 players the opportunity to win the FedEx Cup with a victory at East Lake.

Even though the Tour Championship winner receives 2,000 points, it doesn't guarantee him the FedEx Cup.

For example, Thomas entered the final event of the playoffs in second place a year ago, and a second-place finish at East Lake was enough to secure the overall prize.

To simplify the process, the points system rewards consistency, and if a golfer places in the top five or 10 at each event, there's a good chance he'll finish at the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

The first three events allow golfers to work with a bit of a buffer and land in the top 30, but once the Tour Championship rolls around, a high finish is required to be in the mix for the overall prize.

