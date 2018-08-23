La Liga President Rules out Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Clasico in New York

Olivier Matthys/Getty Images

La Liga president Javier Tebas has ruled out a Real Madrid vs. Barcelona league Clasico taking place in New York and has defended the decision to play regular-season matches on American soil.

Speaking to El Mundo (h/t ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia) in an interview published Thursday, Tebas left the door open for a Clasico match in the Copa del Rey or Spanish Super Cup. He also discussed the economic reasons behind the decision to move matches to the U.S.

When asked about a Clasico in New York, he said:

"No. Logistically, the Clasico in New York is not viable. At least the league Clasico.

[...]

"La Liga's strategies are different depending on the location. What we do in the United States is completely different to what we do in Germany, Poland or Russia, where we've had splendid results in the past few months.

"That diversification makes us pioneers in the world. Only the NBA does anything similar. Though the aim is not just that but also to increase our international sponsors.

"Right now there are only two teams that really grow, [Real] Madrid and Barca, and one that does so slowly, Atletico Madrid. We have to work so that foreign sponsors arrive at Valencia, Villarreal or recently-promoted side Huesca. Why not?"

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Per the report, La Liga and International Champions Cup organisers Relevent Sports have agreed a 15-year partnership to bring La Liga to North America, with one regular-season match taking place in the United States this season. So far, it's unknown which teams will take part, or where and when the match will be played.

The agreement was not well-received by the players, and Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets and other players from top clubs met on Wednesday and were "unanimously" against the proposal, per the report. The AFE has even hinted at a strike, as reported by AS English:

Tebas has prioritised economic strengthening and international growth during his reign. La Liga is trying to catch up to the English Premier League, which has also contemplated the idea of playing fixtures in the U.S.

In 2008, it was suggested a 39th match could be added to the calendar, removing any complaints of clubs losing a home match. Those plans have been shelved, however.

The top American sports leagues have already embraced international expansion, as both the NFL and NBA schedule competitive matches in London every year.

MLB will follow suit in 2019 and have made the decision to immediately move their version of the Clasico―the rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox―overseas for two regular-season matches.

The ICC has been football's main answer, bringing top clubs from Europe to global markets for a series of pre-season friendlies. La Liga and Serie A scheduled their Super Cup matches outside of the country as well this year.