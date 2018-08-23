Jurgen Klopp Calls Mesut Ozil, Ilkay Gundogan Criticism 'Hypocritical'

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the critics of Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan, telling reporters the flak they have taken after posing for a photo with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hypocritical.

Speaking to Sport 1 (h/t Goal's Iain Strachan), the tactician took aim at those who dismissed Ozil's concerns following the incident. In the playmaker's retirement from the Germany national team, he cited discrimination against him due to his Turkish heritage. Klopp did not doubt Ozil and Gundogan's love for their country, however:

"This is a classic example of absolute misinformation and, of course, complete nonsense.

"In politics, little things have always been blown up and big things pushed away in order to continue.

"Normally, intelligent people tend to hold back because it is not easy to say the right thing. I would count myself [among those people] too. All those who have no idea are very loud in these conversations.

"I do not doubt these guys, at least about their loyalty to our homeland. The difference is that they just have one more thing [in their heritage]. Where is the problem? That's beautiful.

"Cultural diversity, we all thought it was really cool around the 2006 World Cup. I saw these fantastic commercials where the parents of Gerald Asamoah and Mario Gomez had a barbecue party together.

"And now two guys are seduced by politically quite intelligent people to have a photo, and then have relatively few opportunities to say what they want 100 per cent right.

"That's why I find this discussion hypocritical. Bad things happened because people were not informed properly. Even the media should not create a buzz around something like this every day. Just cool off and see the people behind it."

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The controversy started before the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when Ozil and Gundogan―Germany internationals with Turkish roots―posed with Erdogan. The photo caused some minor outrage, with some calling for the two to be dropped from Die Mannschaft:

Things kicked into gear after the disastrous World Cup, however. The defending champions were eliminated during the group stages, and Ozil was seen as one of the main culprits due to his lacklustre play.

The Arsenal man then retired from international football, saying he couldn't play for Germany as long as the current leaders of the football association remained in charge:

The criticism of the DFB and accusations of racism resulted in a strong response, with many pointing back at the photo. Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness was one of his fiercest critics, and his fury hasn't waned, as he launched his latest attack on the former Real Madrid man earlier this week, per Sky Germany (h/t the Evening Standard's Alex Young).

Hoeness claimed manager Joachim Low would not have taken Ozil to Russia if he had scouted him a little more closely, as he would have noticed the player isn't as good as his image makes him out to be. Low continued to back Ozil, but after the tournament, he admitted the 29-year-old was among those who didn't live up to the expectations, per Metro.

Germany dropped their opening match against Mexico, before securing a last-minute win over Sweden that kept their hopes of advancing alive. Another shock loss followed against South Korea in their final match, leaving Die Mannschaft in last place in Group F.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

It was the first time since 1938 that a unified German team failed to make it out of the opening round of the World Cup.

Outside of Germany, Ozil was mostly praised for his words and actions, and many were quick to point out Romelu Lukaku touched on a similar issue in his piece for the Players' Tribune, per Brandon Wiggins of Business Insider.

The Begian wrote: "When things were going well, I was reading newspapers articles and they were calling me Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian striker. When things weren’t going well, they were calling me Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian striker of Congolese descent."

But within Germany, comparatively few have expressed sympathy for Ozil, and even former international team-mate Toni Kroos dismissed his accusations, calling them "nonsense" in an interview with Bild (h/t Reuters, via the Guardian).