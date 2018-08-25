2018 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut

0 of 8

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It's difficult to admit when we're wrong. In the NFL, it's twice as hard when coming to terms with a whiff on a premium draft pick. Everyone can see your mistake.

As we approach the final cuts on September 1, front offices have started the process of trimming their rosters. But every player waived or released isn't necessarily a poor acquisition.

Sometimes, a younger, cheaper talent shows enough upside to take a veteran's spot. Oftentimes, this happens to high draft picks from previous classes who haven't lived up to expectations.

We'll focus on former first-, second- and third-round picks and veterans with ample starting experience. What pushed them to the brink of the depth chart, and why are they cut candidates?