2018 Fantasy Football: Best Value Draft Picks

Did you know that the No. 15 fantasy RB in 2017 had a total of 19 carries and seven receptions in his first five games of last season? If you think that sounds like a small role, you're right, but that RB was Dion Lewis, and he wound up with 161 carries and 25 receptions over the next 11 games. Over those 11 games, Lewis was the No. 7 RB.

Even after proving himself to be a great fantasy RB for the AFC champions, Lewis isn't getting the same respect from fantasy players based on his current ADP. If you want to blame his move to the Tennessee Titans, that's justified, but don't give too much credit to Derrick Henry.

The 180 carries Lewis racked up last season accounted for just 40.2 percent of the carry share in New England, but don't forget about his minimal role over the first five games. In Tennessee, Henry accounted for 39.7 of the carries (176), which wasn't far behind DeMarco Murray at 41.5 percent (184). Henry deserved a bigger workload, although that just means he was better than Murray and not necessarily a major upgrade.

When the Titans gave Lewis a four-year deal worth $19.8 million with $8.3 million guaranteed at signing, it killed a lot of the excitement for Henry after the team cut Murray. It also sent a message about what the Titans thought of Henry to spend that much on the open market for Lewis. That is not the type of money you pay a part-time RB. Lewis is coming in to play a big role, which makes sense, since he's a better all-around back than Henry.

In two seasons, Henry has just 24 receptions for 273 yards and a TD on 32 targets. Lewis had 32 receptions for 214 yards and three TDs on 35 targets in 2017 alone. Lewis has a clear advantage as a receiver and should be used as such. Without a regular role in the passing game, Henry's ceiling just isn't that high.

The difference between the two players might be shrinking, but Henry is going nearly two rounds earlier at 41.2/RB18. That would be a rise of 29 spots from his No. 37 finish in 2017. Meanwhile, Lewis' ADP drops him nine places from RB15 in 2017 to RB24 in 2018.

Even if you expect more from Henry and a little less from Lewis compared to last season, Lewis is a better value. Henry needs to make a big jump to justify his ADP, whereas Lewis can have some regression and still beat out his current draft value.