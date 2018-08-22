La Liga Captains 'Outraged,' Say Strike Possible After Proposed Match in USA

David Ramos/Getty Images

La Liga players have rejected proposals to play matches in the USA this season, with Spanish Footballer Association (AFE) president David Aganzo saying "the players are outraged" by the idea and didn't reject a strike as a possible response.

Speaking about a potential strike, Aganzo said, per BBC Sports' Matt Davis: "We will try not to reach that extreme but we are willing to go to the end if necessary."

Aganzo spoke after meeting with several captains on Monday, including Barcelona's Sergio Busquets and Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid, per Marcos Fernandez of AS. Other notable players in attendance included Atletico Madrid playmaker Koke and full-back Juanfran, who were joined by Real Betis star Joaquin and Espanyol forward Leo Baptistao, among others.

He attacked the notion of the decision being forced on players by La Liga president Javier Tebas: "I've spoken several times with Javier Tebas and we disagree on some things. One day I'll try to get him in a pair of shorts for him to see what football really is."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The main source of senior players' complaints involve how the decision to play top-flight matches outside of Spain is being reached, according to Aganzo. He also detailed how the idea has been received among the clubs:

"They are surprised and outraged to see that such important decisions have been made. The players are against it, not one of them is in favour of it. It was unanimous. Some clubs are in favour and others against. I am speaking on behalf of the players."

Aside from how the decision to play a game abroad is being made, Aganzo also lamented the logistics of such a plan:

"The problem is a lack of common sense. There is no real time available in the schedule. It only benefits the exportation of our football. We pay Saudi Arabian players. Games are played on Mondays... We can't have everything. Who has thought about the fans, those who see football as a sport?"

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Aganzo has rejected the "unilateral" process behind the decision, and called for the process to be handled in a "much more coherent way." Complaints will be taken to Tebas during a meeting planned for September.

The issue has become prominent following the agreement of a 15-year deal between La Liga and U.S. media company Relevant. A match moving to the US for the first time in the division's history was part of the deal, but BBC Sport received no confirmation from La Liga about when the first showpiece game would take place, nor about of the particulars, such as which teams would be involved.

Aganzo's strong condemnation of Tebas' plans may have the potential to ruin the credibility of playing La Liga matches abroad. This will be especially true if Spain's top clubs and marquee players refuse to take part.