Copa Is Where Football and Style Meet in Amsterdam

Joe Gallagher@joesgallagherFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

The Netherlands claims to be the home of street football, and in Amsterdam lies the mecca of football fashion.

Welcome to Copa in Amsterdam—where style and football meet.

Related

    Report: Man Utd Fans to Fly Banner Calling for Ed Woodward to Quit

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Fans to Fly Banner Calling for Ed Woodward to Quit

    via mirror

    Man Utd Stars Don't Pick Own Team-Mates in Fantasy Football 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Stars Don't Pick Own Team-Mates in Fantasy Football 👀

    Robert Cottingham For Mailonline
    via Mail Online

    Is Barca's Luis Suarez in Decline?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Is Barca's Luis Suarez in Decline?

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report

    Only 5% of Madrid Fans Think Squad Is Strong Enough

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Only 5% of Madrid Fans Think Squad Is Strong Enough

    Eduardo Redondo
    via MARCA in English