US Open Tennis 2018: Sleepers to Watch, Latest Betting Odds to Win Championship

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro are the sleepers to watch in the men's bracket when the 2018 U.S. Open begins on Monday at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Meanwhile, Garbine Muguruza is being overlooked in the women's bracket.

The latest odds see familiar names among the favourites to claim the championship in each bracket, including Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Men's Bracket

Novak Djokovic : 5-2

: 5-2 Rafael Nadal: 4-1

Roger Federer: 11-2

Alexander Zverev : 11-1

: 11-1 Juan Martin del Potro : 14-1

: 14-1 Marin Cilic : 18-1

: 18-1 Andy Murray: 28-1

Nick Kyrgios : 35-1

: 35-1 Stan Wawrinka : 35-1

: 35-1 Kevin Anderson: 40-1

All odds, per OddsChecker.com

Women's Bracket

Serena Williams: 6-1

Simona Halep : 7-1

: 7-1 Angelique Kerber : 15-2

: 15-2 Sloane Stephens: 11-1

Petra Kvitova : 14-1

: 14-1 Garbine Mugururza : 16-1

: 16-1 Madison Keys: 20-1

Elina Svitolina : 20-1

: 20-1 Karolina Pliskova : 20-1

: 20-1 Maria Sharapova: 28-1

All odds, per OddsChecker.com

Del Potro's case to upset the established order of Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal is a strong one. Sports Illustrated's Zachary Cohen referenced the Argentinian already having one U.S. Open title to his credit.

While that win came as far back as 2009, Cohen also noted how the 29-year-old has rediscovered his best form this season, as well as highlighting a "backhand looking more like the one he was ripping before undergoing multiple wrist surgeries."

Del Potro has the all-round game and range of shots to take points off the tournament's heavyweights. While he's fifth in the latest betting odds, buzz is building that he can win the title for a second time:

While there's a smattering of hype around Del Potro, Murray will arrive at Flushing Meadows to little fanfare. The 31-year-old has been on the shelf for close to a year and is far from match-tested.

However, few players are as adept at manufacturing shots as the Scot. Like Del Potro, Murray knows what it takes to win in New York, having captured the championship six years ago.

It's why Murray shouldn't be easily overlooked on his return to the Grand Slam stage, even if his recent form is far from ideal, per BBC Sport's Jonathan Jurejko: "He won three matches at the Citi Open in Washington, including a second-round victory over new British No. 1 Kyle Edmund, but lost to France's world No. 17 Lucas Pouille in the first round at Cincinnati."

The lack of practice in a five-set format, as well as recent setbacks, are why Murray is 28-1. Yet if he can prove his durability, he still has the skills to complete a remarkable comeback.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Like Murray, recent defeats have harmed the odds of Muguruza, who is still a worthy outsider at 16-1.

The Spaniard dropped out of the top 10 of the WTA rankings recently, per Luigi Gatto of Tennis World USA, after losing her Cincinnati Masters title following a first-round defeat to Lesia Tsurenko.

Dropping consecutive sets after winning the first was hardly ideal preparation for Muguruza in her comeback from an arm injury. And the 24-year-old has admitted she is not completely ready, per Tennis.com's Kamakshi Tandon:

"I'm happy that I didn't feel pain. Obviously, I didn't have a lot of practices to recover, so I had to manage a little bit. I'm happy that I didn't feel pain. I competed. Didn't go my way. I'm going to take that positive and keep training for the US Open."

However, Tandon also noted how Muguruza takes confidence from her two previous wins at Grand Slam level.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Muguruza has proved in the past she can rise to the occasion and beat the best when the pressure is on. It's proof of the resolve, nerve and talent able to carry her to defying the odds and upsetting this year's favourites.

Her case can also be helped by world No. 1 Simona Halep perhaps not being at 100 percent, after withdrawing from the recent Connecticut Open with a sore Achilles. The Romanian confirmed on the tournament's official Twitter account (h/t Sky Sports) she needs "to recover in time for the U.S. Open."

While Murray, Del Potro and Muguruza are sleepers worth watching, it's going to be difficult to look past the established names in each bracket. Djokovic and Federer are relentless in pursuit of titles, while Nadal remains formidable on hard courts.

Meanwhile, six-time winner Williams has owned this tournament over the years, but Halep and Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will be difficult to overcome in 2018.