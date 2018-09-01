Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi Beat Rey Mysterio, Fenix, Bandido at All In PPV

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi beat Rey Mysterio, Fenix and Bandido in an exciting six-man tag team main event at All In on Saturday.

As two of the three organizers of All In, Nick and Matt Jackson were placed in a marquee match alongside their Golden Elite partner, Ibushi.

They picked up the victory with the Meltzer Driver to cap what was a fast-paced and high-flying affair:

While The Young Bucks and Ibushi have experience tagging together, their opponents were a unique mix of luchadores at various stages of their careers.

The 43-year-old Mysterio has almost 30 years' experience under his belt and is considered to be among the greatest professional wrestlers in the history of the business.

In addition to his exploits in Mexico, Mysterio enjoyed a fantastic run in WWE that saw him become a three-time world champion, three-time cruiserweight champion, two-time intercontinental champion, four-time tag team champion and one-time Royal Rumble winner.

Mysterio left the company in 2015, but with rumors of a WWE return running rampant, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), it is possible All In was one of his final appearances on the independent scene.

Fenix is beginning to enter his prime, and he is gaining traction as one of the best all-around performers in the world.

Along with being the first wrestler to hold every title in Lucha Underground, the 27-year-old is a huge star in Mexico with the potential to be a worldwide hit in the future.

Bandido isn't as well-known as Mysterio or Fenix, but the 23-year-old is an up-and-coming star who is one-half of the Progress Tag Team champions with Flamita.

That explosive trio went up against three of the biggest stars not currently signed to WWE in The Young Bucks and Ibushi.

The Young Bucks have held titles all over the world, and they are the IWGP Tag Team champions, as well as two-thirds of the Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team champions.

Meanwhile, Ibushi is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion, and he won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in 2011.

All In was about collecting all of the top independent talent in the world on one card, and the six-man tag was arguably more stacked than any other match on the show.

The Golden Elite ultimately prevailed, but all six performers showed why they are among the best the business has to offer.

