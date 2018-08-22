Manchester United Reportedly Trust Ed Woodward to 'Fix' Jose Mourinho Problem

JON SUPER/Getty Images

The powers that be at Manchester United have reportedly "acknowledged there is a problem with Jose Mourinho," but they trust executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to "fix it."

According to the Daily Mail's Mike Keegan, "senior figures" at Old Trafford recognise there is an issue with the coach, who has been critical of the club's transfer activity over the summer and "is battling disillusion in the dressing room over his methods."

However, "there is no panic" among those in United's hierarchy because of their confidence in Woodward to resolve the problem.

Woodward is said to have "already made moves to improve relations," while Mourinho is set to hold talks with his players on Wednesday when they return to training.

The Special One cut a frustrated figure throughout the summer. After securing the signatures of Fred, Diogo Dalot and back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant with more than a month remaining in the transfer window, United failed to add to their ranks while the manager took a depleted squad to their pre-season tour of the USA.

A 2-1 win over Leicester City on the opening day of the season papered over some cracks, but Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion has brought the problems at the club back into focus.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette called for those in charge at United to resolve the issues, which have largely been caused by Mourinho:

Meanwhile, former footballer Stan Collymore believes the team's performance against Brighton was indicative of Mourinho's time at the club being up:

It's far from ideal for the Red Devils' season to already appear to be unravelling at such an early stage, but likewise there's still plenty of time for them to get their campaign back on track if they can resolve their problems.

Doing so will be one of the biggest tests Woodward has faced during his time at the club, and Mourinho must also be prepared to put any personal grievances aside for the good of the team.