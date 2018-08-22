NFL Cuts 2018: Predictions for Likeliest Big-Name Releases Before Season

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Every year, teams cut big-name veterans for a variety of reasons, but it doesn't calm the shockwaves that follow after the unforeseen transaction.

When attempting to predict notable cuts, it's best to take a look at roster acquisitions. Perhaps the team added a draft pick at a crowded position with a group of veterans.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected safety Jessie Bates in the second round of April's draft. Now the front office has opted to release seventh-year veteran George Iloka, who plays the same position and started 76 out of 83 games for the team. His departure comes as a shocker, but given the draft pick used it makes sense.

In other cases, position battles could bump underperforming veterans out of the roster picture, which is the case with a couple of cut candidates below.

We'll take a look at notable players who will most likely hand in their team playbooks before Week 1.

RB Mike Gillislee, New England Patriots

Through two preseason games Mike Gillislee has logged the most carries among the New England Patriots running backs, but he's not making the most of his opportunities. Fifth-year ball-carrier Jeremy Hill and undrafted rookie tailback Ralph Webb are also vying for a spot in the backfield. Both have a touchdown in exhibition action.

Among the three ball-carriers, Gillislee averages the least yards per carry at 2.8. Running backs James White, Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel should all make the cut. Brandon Bolden likely remains as a special teams asset.

At the moment, Hill looks exceptional in preseason action. He ran the ball 17 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. Barring an injury or sudden fumble issues for the former Bengal, he's in position to earn a spot at running back over Webb and Gillislee.

Gillislee would be a major cut after the Patriots signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason. The sixth-year veteran led the team in rushing attempts in each of the first five regular-season games in 2017. Nonetheless, the coaching staff listed him as a healthy scratch late in the year. Now fighting for a roster spot, he's underwhelmed in his audition.

TE Maxx Williams, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens selected two tight ends in April's draft. First-rounder Hayden Hurst and third-rounder Mark Andrews will make the final roster, but the rookie duo places uncertainty on Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle's short-term outlook with the team. Ironically, the pair of fourth-year veterans came into the league together with the 2015 class.

Williams caught a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III in the Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears, but he's been quiet since that outing. Boyle only has one reception, but the fourth-year tight end out of Delaware brings more to the offense as an inline blocker on the perimeter.

Williams battled injuries over the last three seasons. He missed significant time with an ankle ailment last year and appeared in 11 contests. As a starter in eight of those games, the Minnesota product caught 15 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic put Williams on the roster bubble with Vince Mayle and Darren Waller, who served a year-long suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Hurst and Andrews have the ability to flash in the passing attack. Mayle's ability to contribute on special teams bumps Williams out of the picture. A nondescript preseason likely seals his fate in Baltimore.

LB Lorenzo Mauldin, New York Jets

New York Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin's Twitter caused a stir when he posted a series of cryptic tweets, but the 25-year-old attempted to clear up the speculation:

The Jets coaching staff may not have let Mauldin know his time could come to an end, but there's enough writing on the wall. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the fourth-year linebacker suffered a hamstring injury, which sidelined him for the first two preseason games:

According to New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta, the Jets contacted the Jacksonville Jaguars about edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr.'s availability in a potential trade:

Fowler logged eight sacks during the 2017 term, and the Jets need a push in the pass rush. Mauldin has been injured or ineffective off the edge over the last three years. The Louisville product has 6.5 sacks in 26 contests. Even though he says his tweets had nothing to do with the team, the front office will likely waive him before Week 1. Keep an eye on a Teddy Bridgewater trade that could net an edge-rusher for Gang Green.