Alfred Blue, D'Onta Foreman, More Fantasy Outlook After Lamar Miller's Injury

The Houston Texans announced running back Lamar Miller will miss Sunday's Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of an ankle injury.

It may be time to enter second-year back D'Onta Foreman into your fantasy lineup, as he could see significant playing time while Miller is sidelined. Alfred Blue will also be a key factor in the backfield after serving as the top reserve for most of the 2018 regular season.

With that in mind, here is a fantasy reaction for the running backs and a look at whether this injury will impact wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in fantasy circles.

D'Onta Foreman and Alfred Blue

There were times last year when Foreman looked like the better option than Miller seeing how he averaged 4.2 yards per carry as a rookie compared to the veteran's 3.7. The Texas product demonstrated the power to pick up critical short-yardage situations and tallied 327 yards and two scores on 78 carries.

His two touchdowns were just one fewer than Miller even though the latter had 238 carries.

The second-year rusher said Thursday he was prepared to contribute if called upon.

"I still don't know what they'll have me do for this week," Foreman told reporters. "If they let me play, I'll definitely be ready. No, I don't feel rusty. I'm good. I've been running, done a lot of cutting, a lot of catching the ball."

If he's active, expect Foreman's scoring chances to increase with Miller sidelined, and that power will prove helpful in the red zone. What's more, opposing defenses won't be able to key in on stopping just him considering the offense also includes Hopkins, Demaryius Thomas and Deshaun Watson.

Blue will also be a notable part of a potential timeshare, but Foreman brings a higher ceiling with the former not averaging more than 4.2 yards per carry once in a season since he entered the league in 2014. He is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season and should be seen as nothing more than an emergency option in deep leagues given his lack of consistent success.

It is likely time for the Texans to see what they have in Foreman, which means fantasy players have the opportunity to garner critical value points from someone who likely wasn't a target on draft day. Foreman is worth flex consideration against the Eagles.

DeAndre Hopkins

An injury to a starting running back sometimes spells trouble for No. 1 receivers because defenses can shift even more focus their way, but that will not be the case with Hopkins. He was already a more dangerous weapon than Miller and will still remain a point of emphasis for defenses.

If anything, Miller's absence could force the Texans to throw even more, which would raise Hopkins' already high ceiling for fantasy players during the critical playoff weeks.

This is a receiver who has never tallied fewer than 800 receiving yards in a single season and is coming off a 2017 campaign that saw him post 1,378 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches. He is the best fantasy option on the Texans outside of possibly Deshaun Watson and remains a must-start option.

Miller's injury isn't going to change that.