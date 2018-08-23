ComebackSZN: NBA Players Who Will Prove Haters Wrong Next Season

0 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The term "hater" gets tossed around a lot, but never by anyone who's actually winning an argument.

More than anything, it's become a lazy defense against rational criticism.

You don't think Lance Stephenson and Rajon Rondo were terrific signings for the Lakers?! You're a hater!

You see how it works. It lets the emotional combatant get in an empty two cents without legitimately engaging in a discussion. It's an embarrassing crutch.

Here, though, we're using it as a synonym for doubters.

Last year, a handful of NBA players found themselves down and out whether because of an injury, a conspicuous playoff failure or some mysterious hangup that wrecked their season.

Some of these guys performed well overall, but they still need to change the narrative. They must silence their haters. And they will.