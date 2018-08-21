Steelers' Eli Rogers Suspended 1 Game for Violating NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers will miss the first game of the regular season due to a suspension.

In an official statement from the team, general manager Kevin Colbert announced Rogers violated the NFL's substance abuse policy:

"We are disappointed that Eli Rogers has been suspended for Week 1 of the regular season as part of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

"The suspension will begin following the final roster cutdown on September 1. He will be allowed to continue his rehabilitation and attend meetings at team’s headquarters, but he will not be permitted to practice with the team during his suspension or attend the Week 1 game."

In the announcement, an NFL spokesperson said Rogers will be eligible to return to Pittsburgh's active roster following the Sept. 9 game against the Cleveland Browns.

He remains eligible to participate in the Steelers' practices and preseason games.

Since signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Rogers has been used sparingly. He had a breakout season in 2016 with 594 yards and three touchdowns when Martavis Bryant was suspended.

Between Bryant returning to the team last season and the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rogers had only 18 receptions for 149 yards in 2017. He tore his ACL during Pittsburgh's 45-42 playoff loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Bryant having been traded to the Oakland Raiders, Rogers will likely be in the mix for snaps as a slot receiver when he returns.