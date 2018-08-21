Kobe Bryant Won't Join BIG3 Basketball League Despite Rumors

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Chief Marketing Officer of Kobe Inc. Molly Carter shot down rumors of Kobe Bryant joining the BIG3 on Tuesday, per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press.

The league's co-owner, Jeff Kwatinetz, believed Bryant joining was a possibility.

According to Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports, the league's PR firm told him: "Jeff Kwatinetz didn’t say it was happening, but noted he heard it from a credible source."

"I did hear from a credible source that Kobe is going to be playing next year," Kwatinetz said specifically, per Rohrbach. "That's something, but it may be nothing."

Brandon Robinson of Scoop B. Radio had previously reported that Bryant was headed to the BIG3:

Bryant, 39, retired from the NBA after the 2015-16 season. He played 20 seasons in total and finished his career as an 18-time All-Star, five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time scoring champion and the 2007-08 MVP.

He averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in his career. And Stephen Jackson, for one, would love to see Bryant join the BIG3:

"Kobe can play in any league," Jackson said, somewhat incredulously, after a reporter asked him if Bryant could handle the physicality of the BIG3. "Any league. Right now. Kobe, listen. You listening? Want me to slap him for you? Can you please come to this league? We need you. Kobe's one of the greats."