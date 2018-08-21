Miralem Pjanic, Juventus Agree on New Contract Until 2023

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Miralem Pjanic and Juventus officially announced the star midfielder has signed a new contract on Tuesday, with the deal set to run until 2023.

The Bosnian expressed his joy regarding the new agreement on Twitter:

According to Tuttosport (h/t AS), the former AS Roma man was linked with a transfer to Real Madrid earlier this summer, but the new contract should quiet any remaining transfer speculation.

There were also links with Manchester City, but manager Pep Guardiola denied those rumours, per ESPN FC:

Pjanic moved from the Italian capital to Turin in 2016 and became the club's most influential midfielder almost overnight. The 28-year-old acts as the team's primary creative outlet in midfield, using his exceptional passing range and vision to great effect.

The club shared some of his highlights to celebrate his renewal:

Pjanic is also a set-piece expert, taking the bulk of the team's corner kicks. Summer arrival Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to move ahead of him in the pecking order for free-kicks.

As the top link between defence and attack, Pjanic plays a crucial role, and keeping him at the club was vital. The new contract all but assures his immediate future lies in Turin, removing any transfer distractions.