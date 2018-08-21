Panthers Rookie D.J. Moore Receives Speeding Citation for Driving 113 MPH

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

Carolina Panthers' D.J. Moore runs a drill during the NFL football team's rookie camp in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers rookie receiver D.J. Moore received a speeding citation for showing how fast his 2017 Mercedes can go.

Per Michael Gordon of the Charlotte Observer, Moore was cited for driving 113 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 77 just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 10.

"F--k that car is moving," state trooper H.L. Bautista wrote in his report after pulling Moore over.

Moore was pulled over hours after the Panthers returned home following their first preseason game at New Era Field against the Buffalo Bills. He has an Oct. 2 court date scheduled after being charged with speeding and traveling over 80 mph in a work zone.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Moore talked to him soon after the incident occurred.

"When it all happened, D.J. came to us right away and explained the situation. He was very remorseful. He understood," Rivera said. "We chastised him obviously. And he's moving on. And it's an opportunity to learn for him and for the other young guys. 'Hey, you have a responsibility to the community.'"

The Panthers selected Moore with the 24th pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

