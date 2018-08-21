New Day Upsets Bludgeon Brothers to Win WWE SmackDown Tag Titles

Credit: WWE.com

The New Day defeated The Bludgeon Brothers in a No Disqualification match on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live to become the new SmackDown Tag Team champion.

The win marked the start of New Day's third SmackDown Tag Team title reign and its fifth reign as tag team champion in WWE overall.

Big E wasn't ringside at the start because of a rib injury, leaving just Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods against Harper and Rowan.

As a result, The Bludgeon Brothers certainly had their way early on in the match:

However, The New Day was able to fight back for the exciting victory:

Tuesday's bout was a SummerSlam rematch after Harper and Rowan got disqualified at The Biggest Party of the Summer for using their hammers to beat down New Day.

In response, SmackDown Live general manager Paige gave New Day another crack at the titles with a No-DQ stipulation, which ensured there would be a decisive winner.

New Day entered SummerSlam on a roll, as it defeated Sanity and The Bar in a tournament to become the No. 1 contender to the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

The Bludgeon Brothers were also in the midst of an incredible hot streak that stretched all the way back to the build toward WrestleMania.

Shortly after arriving on SmackDown Live as the repackaged Bludgeon Brothers, Harper and Rowan set their sights on both New Day and The Usos.

That led to a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania, which the Bludgeon Brothers won in dominant fashion to become the new SmackDown Tag Team champions.

Since that victory, Harper and Rowan have faced essentially every top team the blue brand has to offer.

After successful defenses against the likes of The Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and even Team Hell No, The Bludgeon Brothers were faced with a stiff test from New Day at SummerSlam.

Big E and Xavier Woods pushed Harper and Rowan to their limits, and with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships starting to slip from the grasp, The Bludgeon Brothers resorted to dirty tactics in order to keep the straps.

Although Paige gave New Day another chance to win the championships Tuesday, it can be argued that she handed The Bludgeon Brothers a significant advantage by making it No DQ because of their viciousness and brutality.

New Day managed to overcome that and win the titles, but with The Bludgeon Brothers entitled to a rematch, this rivalry is likely far from over.

