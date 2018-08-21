Jurgen Klopp Happy If Liverpool 'Play Ugly' After 2-0 Win over Crystal Palace

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said he is happy for his side to "play ugly" in their bid to be Premier League title challengers this season after they dispatched Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Klopp does not want the team to get carried away but instead to focus on their own results each week.

Per MailOnline's Tom Farmery, he said:

"It's very early. I couldn't care less really. We are not in a race with other Premier League teams each weekend. I was not 100 per cent sure tonight in the first half that we would score.

"You have to play it as it is and be a real challenger, play ugly, do all that type of stuff. Our target is to be a difficult opponent.

"It is too strong to say anything after two match days. You can discuss whatever you want—just do it without us."

