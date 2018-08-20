NFL Reportedly Will Distribute New Helmet-Rule Teaching Video After Preseason

David Richard/Associated Press

The biggest debate so far in the 2018 NFL preseason has been the seemingly excessive penalties on defenders who lower their helmets. The NFL will attempt to solve any confusion with an instructional video.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com, the league will distribute an "updated video teaching tape" to coaches, players and game officials between the final preseason games and the start of the regular season.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the league's scheduled conference call Wednesday is expected to be dominated by discussion of the controversial rule.

"While the call wasn't scheduled specifically to discuss possible fixes to the rule, it's expected that participants in the call will lobby for potential tweaks," Florio wrote.

The NFL added the rule change this offseason to improve player safety, creating a 15-yard penalty any time "a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent."

Fans have noticed the issue during the preseason, but those directly involved with the game also have complaints.

"It's going to cost some people some jobs," Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said of the rule change, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

The league can only hope the upcoming instructions will have everyone on the same page before the start of the regular season on Sept. 6.