EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 2

Sam Tighe@@stighefootballWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterAugust 21, 2018

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 2

0 of 7

    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Week two of the 2018-19 Premier League season was a relentless goal-fest; 35 were scored over 10 games, with five games accounting for four or more.

    It made for a fun weekend of viewing and also a fun edition of the EPL100. The movements and shifts are pretty violent, with a lot changing inside such a small sample size.

    To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL 100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect the ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not. To be eligible, a player must have played at least 20 minutes of the opening fixture.

    To complicate matters, we're at times comparing players who have played one game against those who have played two. Keep in mind that you need to have played at least 80 Premier League minutes to feature here, ruling out players such as Mousa Dembele, who have only been used from the bench.

Goalkeepers

1 of 7

    Cardiff City FC/Getty Images

    A second penalty save in two games—this one being vitally important as it saved a crucial point for Cardiff City—sees Neil Etheridge rise to the top of the goalkeeper rankings.

    Alisson Becker was actually put to work this week, unlike against West Ham United where he was practically a bystander. He made some good saves and produced a clinic in distribution from the back against Crystal Palace.

    Ederson Moraes ended Sunday's match against Huddersfield Town with more assists (one) than saves (zero).

    Biggest rise: Alisson Becker (In)

    Biggest fall: Joe Hart (Out)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Neil Etheridge (+2)Cardiff City
    2Alex McCarthy (Stay)Southampton
    3Wayne Hennessey (-2)Crystal Palace
    4 Alisson Becker (New!)Liverpool
    5Ben Foster (Stay)Watford
    6Ederson Moraes (+2)Manchester City
    7 Asmir Begovic (Stay)Bournemouth
    8Hugo Lloris (New!)Tottenham
    9Petr Cech (New!)Arsenal
    10Lukasz Fabianski (-1)West Ham

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

2 of 7

    James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

    Something we didn't expect was Daryl Janmaat being the best right-back through two weeks of this Premier League season, but Watford's imperious start and strong full-back play can't be ignored.

    It was between the Dutchman and Cesar Azpilicueta for top spot, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's red card against Liverpool on Monday sending him tumbling. That was a big shame, as he was playing well up until that point.

    Biggest rise: Cesar Azpilicueta (+8)

    Biggest fall: Matthew Lowton (Out)

        

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Daryl Janmaat (+2)Watford
    2Cesar Azpilicueta (+8)Chelsea
    3Kyle Walker (-1)Manchester City
    4Adam Smith (+1)
    		Bournemouth
    5 Kieran Trippier (New!)Tottenham
    6Aaron Wan-Bissaka (-5)Crystal Palace
    7Trent Alexander-Arnold (+1)Liverpool
    8Seamus Coleman (-2)
    		Everton
    9Martin Montoya (New!)Brighton
    10DeAndre Yedlin (-3)
    		Newcastle United

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

3 of 7

    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    The left-back category has been so strong through two weeks, with the top six all ranging from very good to superb.

    Benjamin Mendy had a direct hand in three goals against Huddersfield Town, rinsing the left flank for all its worth, so he keeps top spot. But there's a glut of brilliant performers all nipping at his heels.

    Marcos Alonso's effectiveness hasn't dipped despite him moving to left-back, while Ben Chilwell and Andrew Robertson have been both defensively strong and offensively potent.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-3)

       

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Benjamin Mendy (Stay)Manchester City
    2Jose Holebas (Stay)Watford
    3Marcos Alonso (+3)
    		Chelsea
    4Ben Chilwell (+3)Leicester City
    5Andrew Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    6Luke Shaw (-3)Manchester United
    7Patrick van Aanholt (-3)Crystal Palace
    8Charlie Daniels (Stay)Bournemouth
    9Leighton Baines (New!)Everton
    10Stephen Ward (-1)
    		Burnley

Centre-Backs

4 of 7

    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    The movements in this section are wild. It's to be expected given things change so much from one performance to the next, but this feels like something else.

    Virgil van Dijk's colossal display against Crystal Palace earns him top spot, then Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Steve Cook, Craig Cathcart and Christian Kabasele—who have all been excellent in both games—follow him.

    James Tarkowski moves down four despite scoring, as he and Ben Mee had real trouble with Watford's speed and strength on Sunday, when Burnley conceded three goals.

    Eric Bailly drops 16 spots. He hit top levels against Leicester City in Week 1 but then plummeted to the bottom against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

    Biggest rise: Craig Cathcart (+14)

    Biggest fall: Eric Bailly (-16)

       

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (+5)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (+1)Manchester City
    3John Stones (+1)Manchester City
    4Steve Cook (+8)Bournemouth 
    5Craig Cathcart (+14)Watford
    6Christian Kabasele (+11)Watford
    7Jan Vertonghen (-6)Tottenham
    8Michael Keane (New!)Everton
    9James Tarkowski (-4)Burnley
    10Maxime Le Marchand (New!)Fulham
    11Joe Gomez (Stay)Liverpool
    12Jannik Vestergaard (-4)Southampton
    13Vincent Kompany (Stay)Manchester City
    14Antonio Rudiger (-7)Chelsea
    15Jamaal Lascelles (New!)Newcastle
    16Nathan Ake (+2)Bournemouth
    17Eric Bailly (-16)Manchester United
    18Davinson Sanchez (-3)Tottenham
    19Harry Maguire (-10)Leicester City
    20Shane Duffy (New!)Brighton

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

5 of 7

    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Despite a wondrous performance from Naby Keita and a goalscoring showing from James Milner, Ruben Neves holds them both off and keeps the No. 1 spot for now. His own performance against Leicester City may have fallen on the losing side, but it was still excellent.

    We have five new faces, the most impressive of which is Davy Propper, while Tom Cairney has dropped from the attacking midfield to the central midfield section—and shifted down one spot.

    Fernandinho was part of a stunning team performance for Manchester City this weekend and moves up nine places, while Paul Pogba's late penalty strike doesn't save him from dropping eight.

    Biggest rise: Fernandinho (+9)

    Biggest fall: Paul Pogba (-8)

      

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Ruben Neves (Stay)Wolves
    2James Milner (Stay)Liverpool
    3Naby Keita (+1)
    		Liverpool
    4N'Golo Kante (-1)Chelsea
    5Fernandinho (+9)
    		Manchester City
    6Etienne Capoue (Stay)Watford
    7Jorginho (+1)Chelsea
    8Abdoulaye Doucoure (+4)Watford
    9Georginio Wijnaldum (+1)
    		Liverpool
    10Jean Michael Seri (-1)Fulham
    11Davy Propper (New!)Brighton
    12Wilfred Ndidi (+1)Leicester City
    13Eric Dier (+4)Tottenham
    14 Ilkay Gundogan (New!)Manchester City
    15Paul Pogba (-8)Manchester United
    16Ashley Westwood (-5)Burnley
    17Tom Cairney (-1)Fulham
    18 Jonjo Shelvey (New!)Newcastle
    19Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (New!)Fulham
    20Matteo Guendouzi (New!)Arsenal

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

6 of 7

    LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

    Bernardo Silva played as a wide attacker on Sunday, so he now shifts from central midfield to this sectionand moves up two, as he was quality.

    Sadio Mane's late goal against Crystal Palace is enough to move him up one but not quite enough to usurp Richarlison, who took his tally for the season to three against Southampton and holds on to top spot.

    James Maddison, Will Hughes and David Brooks are all players with little Premier League experience to point to, but they are smashing it anyway.

    Biggest rise: Will Hughes (+5) 

    Biggest fall: Jeffrey Schlupp (-10)

        

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1 Richarlison (Stay)Everton
    2Sadio Mane (+1)Liverpool
    3Bernardo Silva (+2)Manchester City
    4Roberto Pereyra (-2)Watford
    5Dele Alli (+1)Tottenham
    6Pedro (+4)Chelsea
    7Mohamed Salah (+1)Liverpool
    8Ryan Fraser (-3)Bournemouth
    9James Maddison (+2)Leicester City
    10Will Hughes (+5) Watford
    11Raheem Sterling (-7)Manchester City
    12Theo Walcott (New!)Everton
    13Ricardo Pereira (Stay)Leicester City
    14Willian (-7)Chelsea
    15 Gylfi Sigurdsson (New!)Everton
    16JB Gudmundsson (+2)Burnley
    17David Brooks (New!)Bournemouth
    18Demarai Gray (-6)Leicester City
    19Jeffrey Schlupp (-10)Crystal Palace
    20Christian Eriksen (New!)Tottenham

Strikers

7 of 7

    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Last week's No. 1 Callum Wilson played well again, scoring an incredible solo goal against West Ham in which he strode past four players before finishing, but there's no way anyone's holding off the hurricane that is Sergio Aguero.

    The Argentinian bagged his first hat-trick of the season as Manchester City crushed Huddersfield, added an assist for good measure and even struck the post as the hunt went on for more.

    Troy Deeney and Andre Gray were great against Burnley, Danny Ings has been impressive for Southampton and Alvaro Morata might just be creeping back to form in Chelsea blue.

    Biggest rise: Sergio Aguero (In)

    Biggest fall: Joselu (Out)

       

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (New!)Manchester City
    2Callum Wilson (-1)
    		Bournemouth
    3Andre Gray (+7)
    		Watford
    4Troy Deeney (New!)Watford
    5Alvaro Morata (New!)Chelsea
    6Wilfried Zaha (-2)Crystal Palace
    7Danny Ings (New!)Southampton
    8Gabriel Jesus (New!)Manchester City
    9Aleksandar Mitrovic (New!) Fulham
    10Raul Jimenez (-5)Wolves

                          

    Facebook.com/SamTigheBR

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.