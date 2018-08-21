EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 2

0 of 7

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Week two of the 2018-19 Premier League season was a relentless goal-fest; 35 were scored over 10 games, with five games accounting for four or more.

It made for a fun weekend of viewing and also a fun edition of the EPL100. The movements and shifts are pretty violent, with a lot changing inside such a small sample size.

To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL 100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect the ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not. To be eligible, a player must have played at least 20 minutes of the opening fixture.

To complicate matters, we're at times comparing players who have played one game against those who have played two. Keep in mind that you need to have played at least 80 Premier League minutes to feature here, ruling out players such as Mousa Dembele, who have only been used from the bench.