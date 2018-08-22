George Iloka, Vikings Agree to Reported 1-Year Contract

David Richard/Associated Press

Veteran safety George Iloka signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

The team announced the addition on Twitter, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported it's a one-year deal. Financial details weren't immediately released.

Iloka, 28, posted a career-high 80 tackles to go with an interception last season for the Cincinnati Bengals. He's registered 343 tackles and nine interceptions in his six-year career.

Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 71.4 for the 2017 season, which was 40th among safeties.

His release from Cincinnati was a surprise. Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, "Iloka was stunned by the move, which he was told was for financial reasons."

On the other hand, the Bengals cleared $5.6 million in cap space by releasing Iloka. They also opened the way for 2018 second-round pick Jessie Bates, who's played well during the preseason.

That decision benefited the Vikings, who added the veteran safety to shore up their secondary. He'll provide depth behind starting safeties Andrew Sendejo and Harrison Smith to open the 2018 campaign.