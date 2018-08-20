Sadio Mane, James Milner Lead Liverpool Past Crystal Palace in Premier League

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Liverpool grabbed their second win of the 2018-19 Premier League season on Monday, traveling to south London and beating Crystal Palace 2-0. James Milner and Sadio Mane got the goals.

The Eagles gave Liverpool a good contest, but a foul from Mamadou Sakho on Mohamed Salah shortly before the break gave the Reds the opening they needed. Mane finished things off in injury time.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the second half, helping the Reds maintain their lead.

The win leaves the Reds in a tie for first place, while Palace are three points further back.

Here are the key takeaways from Monday's clash.

Despite Rust, Salah Still Decisive

Salah was far from his best on Monday, giving those who think his fantastic 2017-18 campaign was just a flash in the pan plenty of ammunition to work with.

There were plenty of poor touches and two key misses, a lob in the first half and a one-on-one with Wayne Hennessey after the break. Some viewers were already happy to write him off:

But it was no coincidence it was Salah who earned the penalty that gave his team the lead. Granted, it was soft one, as he gladly went over Sakho's leg, but there was definite contact, per former professional footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft:

Injury ruined Salah's World Cup, and he still seems a little rusty to start the 2018-19 campaign. That's perfectly normal, and he's far from the only player yet to hit peak form. It speaks to his qualities that, even in this form, the Egyptian can decide matches with a single turn.

Salah hasn't shown the killer instinct he displayed last year yet, but he bagged a goal in the Reds' opener and created enough danger to worry Sakho and his team-mates here. He'll likely round into form soon enough, and more goals should follow.

Impressive Keita Will Only Improve Once Fabinho is Up to Speed

Naby Keita was the star man for the Reds, impressing in just about every area of the pitch. He has several excellent defensive moments, brought composure to the midfield when it was needed the most, and even had a good chance to score, only to find Hennessey in his path.

He also produced this superb turn against Andros Townsend (U.S. viewers only):

The only thing lacking from his game was the killer pass needed to unlock the Eagles defence in the first half, as Keita kept dropping back a little too deep to receive the ball in the danger areas. Georginio Wijnaldum did not enjoy his best outing, and the former RB Leipzig man opted to shield his team-mate, rather than focus too much on the attack

Summer signing Fabinho is expected to join the starting XI soon enough, and his defensive skills should give Keita far more space to move forward and contribute in attack. The Reds could use his passing against teams who clog the central areas as well as Crystal Palace do, and it will probably lead to even more highlight-reel moments.

Despite Red Card, Wan-Bissaka Looks a Future Star

Palace full-back Wan-Bissaka is just 20 years old, but on Monday, there was no way to tell. The youngster more than held his own against Mane and Roberto Firmino, keeping the duo quiet and even contributing to the Palace attack.

He rightly drew praise for his great first half, where he barely put a foot wrong:

After the break, Wan-Bissaka continued to impress, but he was sent off for bringing down Salah in a breakaway. Given his team were losing and time was starting to run out, the youngster had no choice―it was a mature decision, and the right one.

It's worth noting Wan-Bissaka has been playing the position for less than two years. Previously a forward, he was converted to a full-back as an U-23 player, per Sky Sports, and has made less than 10 starts in defence as a professional.

The red card shouldn't overshadow an otherwise excellent outing, as Wan-Bissaka very much announced himself as a legitimate prospect on Monday.

His steep rise suggests he has an incredible ceiling, and there should be plenty of minutes for him this season to continue his development.

What's Next?

The Reds return home to face Brighton & Hove Albion, while the Eagles make the short trip to Watford.