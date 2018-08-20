UFC Fighter Desmond Green Injured in Car Crash That Killed 2

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

UTICA, NY - JUNE 01: Desmond Green gets his hands wrapped backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at the Adirondack Bank Center on June 1, 2018 in Utica, New York. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC lightweight fighter Desmond Green suffered minor injuries in a five-car accident Saturday morning in Davie, Florida.

On Monday, Greg Rosenstein of ESPN.com reported two people were killed in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Green was driving a Dodge Durango on Interstate 75 when he lost control, and the SUV veered into the path of a tractor-trailer, Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Alvaro Feola told reporters. Feola added investigators continue to look into why the MMA competitor lost control of his vehicle.

One other individual suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Green owns a 21-7 career record, including a 2-2 mark since he joined the UFC in February 2017. He scored a victory over Gleison Tibau by unanimous decision in his most recent bout during UFC Fight Night 131: Rivera vs. Moraes in June.

The 28-year-old New York native is scheduled to face Mairbek Taisumov on Sept. 15 in Russia.

It wasn't clear whether Saturday's crash could impact his availability for that fight.

