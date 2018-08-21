Fantasy Football 2018: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names

August 21, 2018

Marquise Goodwin's draft stock continues to climb upward.
Formulating fantasy football rankings is not a one-off task. Drafters must stay open to new research and information changing perceptions through the preseason.

Adjusting August rankings is not always as simple as crossing off Derrius Guice. Managers must keep track of injuries and projected depth charts to properly assess each player's fluctuating stock. Those who successfully manage this task will develop a sizable advantage over anyone consulting a now-outdated magazine printed in July.

While reacting to preseason results is far from foolproof, those games can occasionally sway a position battle or foreshadow a team's intended usage patterns. Not everyone who scores a touchdown needs to move up the rankings, but some standout performers merit an extended look.     

Here's a look at updated, standard-scoring rankings as of Monday. Click here for the full rankings in all formats.

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings
#PlayerPosition
1Todd Gurley RB1
2Le'Veon Bell RB2
3Ezekiel Elliott RB3
4Antonio Brown WR1
5David Johnson RB4
6DeAndre Hopkins WR2
7Alvin Kamara RB5
8Saquon Barkley RB6
9Melvin Gordon RB7
10Kareem Hunt RB8
11Odell Beckham Jr. WR3
12Julio Jones WR4
13Leonard Fournette RB9
14Michael Thomas WR5
15Devonta Freeman RB10
16Keenan Allen WR6
17Dalvin Cook RB11
18A.J. Green WR7
19Davante Adams WR8
20Jordan Howard RB12
21Mike Evans WR9
22Rob Gronkowski TE1
23Christian McCaffrey RB13
24Jerick McKinnon RB14
25Travis Kelce TE2
26Stefon Diggs WR10
27Adam Thielen WR11
28Larry Fitzgerald WR12
29Doug Baldwin WR13
30Joe Mixon RB15
31Alex Collins RB16
32Zach Ertz TE3
33LeSean McCoy RB17
34T.Y. Hilton WR14
35Kenyan Drake RB18
36Demaryius Thomas WR15
37Aaron Rodgers QB1
38Amari Cooper WR16
39Lamar Miller RB19
40Tyreek Hill WR17
41Jay Ajayi RB20
42JuJu Smith-Schuster WR18
43Royce FreemanRB21
44Mark Ingram RB22
45Allen Robinson WR19
46Russell Wilson QB2
47Derrick Henry RB23
48Marvin Jones WR20
49Dion Lewis RB24
50Golden Tate WR21
Risers

Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

A strong preseason has Royce Freeman vaulting up draft boards.
A strong preseason has Royce Freeman vaulting up draft boards.Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Excitement for a stacked rookie crop has withered during the summer. With Sony Michel, Rashaad Penny, Ronald Jones II and Nick Chubb all trending downward due to health and/or an uncertain workload, Royce Freeman looks poised to run away with the Denver Broncos' featured role.

After selecting Freeman in the third round of April's draft, general manager John Elway called the Oregon alum a "bell-cow type" and a "guy that we needed," per Broncos TV. He has since validated that praise by finding paydirt in each of Denver's two preseason contests.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold predicted Freeman "will be the primary back before too long." His main competitor, Devontae Booker, averaged 3.6 yards per carry through two seasons. Freeman is a bigger, tougher runner with agility and the ability to bounce off contact:

After initially being left out of the top 50, he has jumped to No. 43 overall, and there's now a solid chance he doesn't last beyond the third round in upcoming drafts. 

        

Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Goodwin is reportedly Jimmy Garoppolo's top target in San Francisco.
Goodwin is reportedly Jimmy Garoppolo's top target in San Francisco.Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Marquise Goodwin developed an instant rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo last year, catching 29-of-43 targets for 384 yards and a touchdown in five games. Yet drafters, myself included, wondered if a returning Pierre Garcon would dampen that fruitful connection.

All preseason signs point to the contrary. At the start of August, the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch said the 27-year-old speedster remains the San Francisco 49ers' primary wideout. ESPN's Nick Wagoner more recently said Goodwin is "clearly Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target."

The buzz has steadily inflated Goodwin's draft price at the expense of Garcon, a 32-year-old recovering from a season-ending neck injury:

Goodwin jumped to No. 80 in my standard rankings, but that's still lower than his No. 72 consensus ranking. This could be a case of justified hype foreshadowing a major breakout, so he might garner another ranking uptick before Week 1.

        

Fallers

Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

Sony Michel is contending with a knee injury and crowded New England Patriots backfield.
Sony Michel is contending with a knee injury and crowded New England Patriots backfield.Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The New England Patriots' backfield is difficult enough to project without worrying about availability. 

Michel has not yet returned to camp since having fluid drained from his knee early this month. Once a top-50 candidate, his consensus average draft position (ADP) has slipped to No. 66. The first-round pick entered August above Freeman in my rankings but has since tumbled to No. 57.

He'll drop far more if he continues to miss practice during the next two weeks.

It's easy to see why drafters are uneasy about selecting the former Georgia star. Rex Burkhead, James White, Jeremy Hill and/or Mike Gillislee could all carve out a significant role if Michel isn't ready by September. He's now especially likely to return to a committee with Burkhead and/or White handling third downs and other pass-catching situations.

Yet dismissing Michel altogether is a mistake. Per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, sources with connections to the rookie "don't think he'll miss much, if any, of the regular season."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may not stick with one bell-cow back for 16 games, but there's still ample opportunity for a rusher to achieve fantasy stardom in last year's top-ranked offense. Dion Lewis registered 969 yards and eight touchdowns over the AFC champion's final 11 regular-season games. 

Michel is still a viable target if now available as a flex or bench gamble.

        

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Alshon Jeffery is a touchdown-dependent receiver who may not be ready to start the season.
Alshon Jeffery is a touchdown-dependent receiver who may not be ready to start the season.Elsa/Getty Images

Following two injury-riddled seasons, Alshon Jeffery stayed on the field all year to score 12 touchdowns in 19 regular and postseason games. Yet NFL Network's Ian Rapoport offered a troubling report before drafters could alter their health expectations:

Opening 2018 on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list would cost Jeffery the first six games of the season. If that's even a minor possibility, such uncertainty at least creates fear over the Philadelphia Eagles sidelining him in Week 1.

Jeffery was likely to get drafted too early before this development. The touchdowns are nice, but he has averaged 54 catches for 805 yards in the past three seasons. He secured just 57 of his 120 targets in 2017 and has not reached 100 yards in a single game Sept. 11, 2016. 

A closer look suggests he's not even Philadelphia's top wideout. Nelson Agholor was far more efficient, corralling 62 of 95 targets in a breakout campaign. He recorded one less regular-season touchdown (eight) but received one more red-zone target than Jeffery, according to Pro Football Reference.

Jeffery, now my No. 27 receiver, could keep dropping without a positive prognosis quelling fears of a delayed start. Given his touchdown dependency, he's even less appealing in point-per-reception formats.

       

Team Name Advice

Move it, football head.
Move it, football head.Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Want some advice for a clever and meaningful team name? Here it is: Come up with your own idea.

Come on, do you really think nobody else is using "Rolls Royce," "Luckness Monster," "InstaGraham," "Living on a Prater," "Hey Darnold!" or any of the dozens of options available with Dak Prescott ("Dak to the Future", "Dakstreet Boys")?

Maybe an inside joke is the way to go. Or at least a pop-culture reference that hasn't made every other "Fantasy Football Team Name" piece. I'm going with "Jake Jortles."

Perhaps this is too snobby for naming a fake football team and one of those puns floats your fancy. That's fine, too. The Darnold one is actually pretty good.

Just maybe think twice about that lame, vulgar joke that will make the competition wonder if they're playing against a prepubescent child.

       

