EPL Week 3 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

The 2018-19 Premier League campaign will enter its third week on Saturday, when champion Manchester City visit newly promoted side Wolverhampton and Liverpool play host to Brighton & Hove Albion. Neutral fans will have Monday's fixture circled, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United doing battle.

The Red Devils have struggled out of the gate, losing to Brighton in Week 2, and they can't afford a slide this early in the competition, or their title run could be over before Christmas.

Arsenal are desperate for a result after back-to-back losses and will host West Ham United, while high-flying Chelsea visit Newcastle United.

Here's a look at the full fixture list, along with picks.

Saturday, August 25

Wolves vs. Manchester City: City

Arsenal vs. West Ham: Arsenal

Bournemouth vs. Everton: Draw

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff: Draw

Southampton vs. Leicester City: Draw

Liverpool vs. Brighton: Liverpool

Sunday, August 26

Watford vs. Crystal Palace: Watford

Newcastle vs. Chelsea: Draw

Fulham vs. Burnley: Fulham

Monday: August 27

Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Draw

Key Players

Fred, Manchester United

Former Shaktar Donetsk man Fred made a solid debut for the Red Devils, but the club's top summer signing flopped badly in Week 2, getting little right in the loss against Brighton.

The Brazilian certainly wasn't the only one who disappointed, as fans were quick to point out the entire team faltered:

But Fred's struggles seemed to have an impact on Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira, and because those two soon lost rhythm, there was no one to shield the defenders from Brighton's attack. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are talented players but they're too prone to errors to leave isolated like that, and the Seagulls took full advantage.

Against an attack as gifted as Spurs', United will have to be at their best, and it all starts in the centre of the park. If Pogba can play his game and control proceedings, it will be that much easier for the defence to cope.

In order to do that, Pogba will need the men around him to live up to their end of the bargain. That means Fred will have to improve quickly, or it will be another long night for the Red Devils.

Lucas Moura, Spurs

With Son Heung-min away on international dury with South Korea, Lucas Moura has been handed another opportunity to make his mark as a starter, and he has run with it.

His goal against Fulham set the side on their way to the win, and per OptaJoe, the Brazilian tends to come up big whenever he features from the start:

Lucas should spend most of Monday running at United's full-backs, who have struggled to start the season. Luke Shaw was perhaps the only player who deserved a passing grade against Brighton, and Ashley Young was too isolated in behind Juan Mata, with disastrous results.

United will have their hands full with the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, so there should be space for Lucas to exploit.