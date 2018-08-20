Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah, Luka Modric Top UEFA Player of the Year Nominees

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 1: (L-R) Luka Modric of Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates the victory during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v Bayern Munchen at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 1, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric have been named as the three finalists to be crowned 2017-18 UEFA Player of the Year.

Ronaldo—now at Juventus—and former Real Madrid team-mate Modric will battle Liverpool ace Salah, whose breakthrough campaign at Anfield coincided with him leading Egypt to the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

Ronaldo and Modric were each key in leading Los Blancos to a third successive Champions League triumph, culminating in a 3-1 victory over Salah's Liverpool side in the 2018 final.

Modric has also gained international renown this year and as he helped Croatia to a runner-up finish behind France at the World Cup in Russia. 

         

