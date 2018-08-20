PSG Reportedly Target Barcelona Duo Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 4: (L-R) Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona, Ivan Rakitic of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona v AS Roma at the Camp Nou on April 4, 2018 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly in the market to sign at least one of Barcelona's world-class midfielders and are said to be targeting both Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic.

Sport (h/t Goal) reported the Ligue 1 champions have both Blaugrana men on their wanted list, although it's mentioned Busquets has reportedly agreed improved terms at the Camp Nou.

Rakitic, 30, has a buyout clause in his deal worth €125 million (£112 million), per ESPN FC, and it's possible Ernesto Valverde will be more open to selling the Croat than he would be his star holding midfielder.

        

