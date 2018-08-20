PSG Reportedly Target Barcelona Duo Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly in the market to sign at least one of Barcelona's world-class midfielders and are said to be targeting both Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic.

Sport (h/t Goal) reported the Ligue 1 champions have both Blaugrana men on their wanted list, although it's mentioned Busquets has reportedly agreed improved terms at the Camp Nou.

Rakitic, 30, has a buyout clause in his deal worth €125 million (£112 million), per ESPN FC, and it's possible Ernesto Valverde will be more open to selling the Croat than he would be his star holding midfielder.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.