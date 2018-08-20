Alvaro Morata Says He Never Thought About Chelsea Summer Exit

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has reiterated his loyalty to the Stamford Bridge cause and said he never thought about leaving the club amid a steady stream of summer speculation over his future.

Morata scored in Chelsea's 3-2 win over Arsenal on Saturday, their first home game of the new campaign, and Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail provided quotes from the Spaniard, who's planning for a long west London stay.

He said: "There was never a thought for me to leave. For me, it's easy. I could have gone back to Spain or Italy, all the people believe in me there, but I want to change all the things here. I want to, not for all the haters, but for me and for Chelsea."

New manager Maurizio Sarri will likely have few complaints with Morata two matches and two wins into his first Premier League season, and Goal's Nizaar Kinsella wondered whether his goal against the Gunners can prompt the striker to rediscover his best form:

Per the Mirror's John Cross, Morata spoke of the relief at ending his Premier League goal drought against Arsenal and said "everything changes" after scoring to ease the burden. He added: "My mind is not blocked anymore, and I hope now I can score lots of goals.

"It's not been a good period for me over the last year. I missed a penalty in a friendly game and seemed like it was the final of the Champions League.

"But I always feel the support and love of Chelsea supporters, and it's very important for me to keep working and fighting."

Morata also got off to a fine start under Conte after arriving at the club from Real Madrid last summer, scoring on his Premier League debut against Burnley before going on to net six times in his first six league outings.

It couldn't be sustained as Morata went on to score only five more times in the Premier League last season, a record of five goals in his last 25 appearances. But Mokbel wrote he's now house-hunting near Chelsea's training base as he looks to establish a legacy in the English capital:

"I am looking forward to buying a house and I can't wait for the babies to grow up to put them into school.

"I am very happy and it's just the beginning of the new season. Why would I not be happy? I want to change all the thinking from the people who say I'm not.

"It's the only reason I stay here, otherwise if Chelsea said you are not in our plans, I move."

Sarri doesn't appear the sort to allow his frontman to sit back on his laurels, either, after asking for more from the former Juventus man, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

The striker bagged only one goal in his last 14 league appearances last term, but Blues supporters will be pleased to learn he's committed to improving.

Morata has shone during spells at Real and Juve in recent years, but Chelsea provided the 25-year-old his first genuine role as the recognised frontman following his £60 million switch from Madrid last summer.

Sarri will hope he can get out of his leading man what predecessor Antonio Conte could not, and Morata's young family with his wife, Alice Campello, could be the inspiration needed to put a rocky first season behind him.