Stephen Jackson Recruits Kobe Bryant to BIG3: 'Please Come to This League'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 14: Stephen Jackson #1 of the Charlotte Bobcats prepares to guard Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers on February 14, 2011 at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2011 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Stephen Jackson used a reporter's question to make a plea for Kobe Bryant to join the BIG3 next season. 

The reporter from Let's Get It Sports asked Jackson and Alan Anderson of the Killer 3s if Bryant could handle the league's physicality. Jackson went on a rant that included asking the future Hall of Famer to "please come to this league."

Jackson isn't the first person associated with the BIG3 to make a recruiting pitch to Bryant. Ice Cube, who co-founded the league, told The Cruz Show (via Lakers Nation's Trevor Lane) in April he was "working (Bryant) every chance I get."

Bryant has kept busy since retiring from the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2015-16 season. He hosts a basketball analysis show Detail on ESPN+ and won an Oscar in March for his animated short Dear Basketball

If Bryant ever gets tired of taking on the entertainment world, the BIG3 has made it clear there will be a spot for him on any roster. 

Related

    Buying or Selling the Offseason's Hottest Takes 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buying or Selling the Offseason's Hottest Takes 🔥

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay's Dad Says He'll Retire with Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay's Dad Says He'll Retire with Warriors

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Lauri's Fit on the New Look Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lauri's Fit on the New Look Bulls

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver Drops Charge on Man Who Made Death Threat

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Drops Charge on Man Who Made Death Threat

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report