Stephen Jackson Recruits Kobe Bryant to BIG3: 'Please Come to This League'

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Stephen Jackson used a reporter's question to make a plea for Kobe Bryant to join the BIG3 next season.

The reporter from Let's Get It Sports asked Jackson and Alan Anderson of the Killer 3s if Bryant could handle the league's physicality. Jackson went on a rant that included asking the future Hall of Famer to "please come to this league."

Jackson isn't the first person associated with the BIG3 to make a recruiting pitch to Bryant. Ice Cube, who co-founded the league, told The Cruz Show (via Lakers Nation's Trevor Lane) in April he was "working (Bryant) every chance I get."



Bryant has kept busy since retiring from the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2015-16 season. He hosts a basketball analysis show Detail on ESPN+ and won an Oscar in March for his animated short Dear Basketball.

If Bryant ever gets tired of taking on the entertainment world, the BIG3 has made it clear there will be a spot for him on any roster.