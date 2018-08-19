Yu Darvish Exits Rehab Start After 1 Inning, Unsure of Status for Rest of 2018

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish was forced to leave his rehab start Sunday after just one inning, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).

"During warm-ups the next inning, I felt something in there,'' Darvish said through an interpreter. "Last time [in June] I did feel the same thing [but] I continued to throw. This time I stopped.''

He made his last major league start on May 20, but he has been out with triceps and elbow injuries.

The 32-year-old is expected to get an MRI when he returns to Chicago, but it's not yet known if he will return to the mound in 2018.

"I can't really tell right now,'' Darvish said. "It depends how I feel tomorrow. I really want to come back this season. I am going to work hard and do my best to try and come back."

He allowed a single and two walks in his one inning for the Single-A South Bend Cubs but retired the side before giving up any runs.

Darvish has been nothing short of a disappointment since signing a $126 million deal in the offseason. He has made only eight starts, going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA that would be the worst of his career.

While he has thrown bullpen sessions and simulated starts since his injury, plus one rehab start on June 25, he still hasn't felt good enough to return to the majors.

After the latest setback, this seems like nothing more than a lost season for Darvish.