La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 1 Results and Updated Standings

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Real Madrid's bid to take La Liga's title from champions Barcelona began with a 2-0 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday, with Gareth Bale getting on the scoresheet.

Julen Lopetegui wasn't the only manager to make a winning start, as Pablo Machin saw his Sevilla side coast to a 4-1 away win over Rayo Vallecano. AC Milan loanee Andre Silva was the hat-trick hero on his debut in the Spanish top flight.

The day began with newly promoted Huesca scoring an impressive 2-1 win in Eibar.

Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Sevilla: 1, +3, 3

2. Barcelona: 1, +3, 3

3. Levante: 1, +3, 3

4. Real Madrid: 1, +2, 3

5. Huesca: 1, +1, 3

6. Real Sociedad: 1, +1, 3

7. Espanyol: 1, 0, 1

8. Celta Vigo: 1, 0, 1

9. Real Valladolid: 1, 0, 1

10. Girona: 1, 0, 1

11. Valencia: 0, 0, 0

12. Leganes: 0, 0, 0

13. Atletico Madrid: 0, 0, 0

14. Athletic Bilbao: 0, 0, 0

15. Villarreal: 1, -1, 0

16. Eibar: 1, -1, 0

17. Getafe: 1, -2, 0

18. Rayo Vallecano: 1, -3, 0

19. Real Betis: 1, -3, 0

20. Alaves: 1, -3, 0

Full standings available, per the division's official website.

The Lopetegui era took 20 minutes to yield a goal, with Real's first under the new boss coming courtesy of right-back Dani Carvajal. It meant a star attacker had been denied a familiar achievement:

Bale did get on the scoresheet six minutes after the break as Los Blancos turned on the style. The combination of Bale, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio was working well in Real's first league match since record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus.

Bale in particular was making Ronaldo easy to forget. Not only had he added the second, the Welshman also put the cross in for the opening goal.

The front three was also aided by excellent supply from Isco, who bossed the attacking areas of midfield. His touch, vision and use of space routinely left Getafe markers confounded.

Before Silva's star turn, it had been a while since a La Liga debutant found the net three times in the same match:

Silva floundered with the Rossoneri for most of last season, but showed the quality as a finisher that once made him a star for Porto. His first goal at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas was a sweetly struck left-footed shot after being teed up by Sergio Escudero.

Silva trusted his right foot when he netted his second goal in first-half stoppage time. The hat-trick was completed 11 minutes from time when Silva raced clear to meet a through pass from Franco Vazquez and finish with aplomb.

Vazquez had opened the scoring and his assist capped a terrific performance.

A penalty from Adrian Embarba was all Rayo could muster in response, as Sevilla eased through the gears to start the season in style. The club has become highly skilled at reinventing itself in recent years, a trend seemingly set to continue, even after the arrival of Machin and the departure of key centre-back Clement Lenglet.

Eibar have been adept at defying expectations in recent seasons, but Huesca still sprung the surprise thanks to a brace from Alex Gallar. He scored his first after five minutes then put the visitors two up in the 40th minute.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Eibar battled back in the second half, turning up the pressure until Gonzalo Escalante reduced the deficit nine minutes after the hour mark. Huesca had a slender lead to protect, but managed it, even though Sergi Enrich went close a few times for the hosts.

Real have offered a hint about their title potential sans Ronaldo, but Lopetegui will know tougher tests lie ahead.