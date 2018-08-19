Leonys Martin to Be Released from Hospital; Had Life-Threatening Infection

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin will be released from the hospital Sunday after nearly two weeks in the Cleveland Clinic, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

Martin had been dealing with a serious bacterial infection that he first felt symptoms for on Aug. 7.

The undisclosed infection had "entered his blood and produced toxins that attacked his internal organs," per Joe Noga of Cleveland.com.

He had spent time in the intensive care unit at the Cleveland Clinic but was moved out Thursday after making progress.

Despite being released from the hospital, the team doesn't have a timetable for his return to the field.

"It's beyond a relief, especially given where things were a week ago," Cleveland's president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, said Sunday. "I think it's important to remember we don't know. We're in uncharted waters. There's no precedent you can look back to and say, 'What does a return to activity look like?' It's very much going to continue to be day to day."

The 30-year-old had only played six games with the Indians before suffering the life-threatening infection. He had been traded to the team on July 31 in a deal with the Detroit Tigers after producing a .251/.321/.409 slash line in the first half of the year.

Martin was 5-for-15 with two home runs in Cleveland before going on the disabled list.